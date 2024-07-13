From Donald Trump's Desk
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Shot During Rally in Pennsylvania
Trump appears to be safe and the shooter was allegedly killed
10 hrs ago
159
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Shot During Rally in Pennsylvania
Trump Knows There's Only Two Genders
But, does everyone sane, don't they?
22 hrs ago
37
Trump Knows There's Only Two Genders
Texas Attorney General Arrests Raquel Rodriguez for Election Fraud
Apparently election fraud was happening the entire time. Who knew?
Jul 12
34
Texas Attorney General Arrests Raquel Rodriguez for Election Fraud
President Trump Makes a Passionate Plea for J6 Prisoners
Donald Trump is praying for the January 6 prisoners. The former president is even going as far as calling for the release of the unfortunate souls who…
Jul 11
104
President Trump Makes a Passionate Plea for J6 Prisoners
Judge Judy Calls Trump’s Conviction “Nonsense” in Candid Interview on CNN
Many of us grew up with Judy Sheindlin playing in the background of our lives, at visits with older relatives between episodes of “The Price is Right…
Jul 10
141
Judge Judy Calls Trump’s Conviction “Nonsense” in Candid Interview on CNN
Illegal Aliens Handed Voter Registration Applications in Nearly Every State
Is the Biden administration aiming for a fraudulent election?
Jul 8
222
Illegal Aliens Handed Voter Registration Applications in Nearly Every State
Biden's Weakness is a Danger to America
Senile Joe's July 4th mistakes were an embarassment to America
Jul 7
126
Biden's Weakness is a Danger to America
Rush Limbaugh: Democrats Fear Trump Because They Fear You
Rush knew Americans should support Trump
Jul 6
158
Rush Limbaugh: Democrats Fear Trump Because They Fear You
RINO Paul Ryan Knew About the Steele Dossier THE ENTIRE TIME
Was Ryan negligent in his duties to the American people?
Jul 5
18
RINO Paul Ryan Knew About the Steele Dossier THE ENTIRE TIME
Gaslighting Democracy
Trump understands our constitutional republic
Jul 4
59
Gaslighting Democracy
Supreme Court Counters Biden on Immigration for Spouses of U.S. Citizens
Should U.S. citizens be automatically allowed into the United States? If they’re law-abiding, maybe – after they’ve been through a strict yet fair…
Jul 3
9
Supreme Court Counters Biden on Immigration for Spouses of U.S. Citizens
Indoctrinated Democrats Are Finally Realizing Biden is Incompetent
Meanwhile, Republicans have been questioning Biden’s mental competency for ages
Jul 2
87
Indoctrinated Democrats Are Finally Realizing Biden is Incompetent
