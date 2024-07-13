From Donald Trump's Desk

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Shot During Rally in Pennsylvania
Trump appears to be safe and the shooter was allegedly killed
49
Trump Knows There's Only Two Genders
But, does everyone sane, don't they?
Texas Attorney General Arrests Raquel Rodriguez for Election Fraud
Apparently election fraud was happening the entire time. Who knew?
President Trump Makes a Passionate Plea for J6 Prisoners
Donald Trump is praying for the January 6 prisoners. The former president is even going as far as calling for the release of the unfortunate souls who…
Judge Judy Calls Trump’s Conviction “Nonsense” in Candid Interview on CNN
Many of us grew up with Judy Sheindlin playing in the background of our lives, at visits with older relatives between episodes of “The Price is Right…
6
Illegal Aliens Handed Voter Registration Applications in Nearly Every State
Is the Biden administration aiming for a fraudulent election?
Biden's Weakness is a Danger to America
Senile Joe's July 4th mistakes were an embarassment to America
3
Rush Limbaugh: Democrats Fear Trump Because They Fear You
Rush knew Americans should support Trump
RINO Paul Ryan Knew About the Steele Dossier THE ENTIRE TIME
Was Ryan negligent in his duties to the American people?
Gaslighting Democracy
Trump understands our constitutional republic
Supreme Court Counters Biden on Immigration for Spouses of U.S. Citizens
Should U.S. citizens be automatically allowed into the United States? If they’re law-abiding, maybe – after they’ve been through a strict yet fair…
Indoctrinated Democrats Are Finally Realizing Biden is Incompetent
Meanwhile, Republicans have been questioning Biden’s mental competency for ages
6
© 2024 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture