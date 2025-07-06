Truth be told, the pharmaceutical industry has had our country over a barrel for far too long. Greedy companies are pumping toxins into our foods while claiming it’s not a big deal. Adding insult to injury, we’re seeing the dangerous fast tracking of vaccines that can alter human DNA and completely rewire the immune system.

All the while, big pharma's enjoyed a series of protections shielding it from any real accountability. For starters, there’s the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act standing in the way of holding vaccine manufacturers liable for defective products.

On top of that, big pharma is a major donor to many politicians, which makes it easy for them to determine which legislation passes or fails. That’s not a good thing. Believe it or not, pharmaceutical companies even have control over groups - like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - that are supposed to look out for public health.

This level of corruption didn’t happen in an instant and it certainly won’t be defeated overnight. However, new reports indicate that the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department may take drastic action to turn things around.

