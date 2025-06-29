Get 70% off for 1 year

Imagine spending the majority of your evenings consuming political content in the spirit of informed citizenship. You scroll through X. You tune into Fox News and OANN.

Such is your duty as a citizen of a democracy.

What if it were all in vain? What if a postal worker stole or sabotaged your mail-in ballot?

This nightmare scenario appears to be more common than most assume.

Video of Ballot Mishandling Emerges

Pay close attention to your X feed and you’ll spot videos highlighting postal worker interference with mail-in ballots. The latest such video is from Canada. The footage shows a post office worker intentionally mishandling ballots to skew an electoral outcome.

