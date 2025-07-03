Get 70% off for 1 year

When the words “nuclear power” are said, what comes to mind?

Most imagine a bumbling Homer Simpson sitting behind a nuclear power station control panel.

Nuclear power has a negative connotation simply because it has the potential to damage the environment. However, when managed properly, nuclear power is worth the risk.

Donald Trump is Bringing Nuclear Power Back

Never one to shy away from risk, Donald Trump is rolling the dice on nuclear power.

The president’s Energy Department has confirmed a minimum of three nuclear reactors will be operational by the July 4 holiday.

The message: America is returning to energy dominance.

Though our current nuclear energy production is behind that of other nations, we are making progress.

The continued increased investment in nuclear power will pave a path toward low-cost energy. This prudent approach ensures we do not become completely dependent on fossil fuels and disappointing green energy.

Trump’s administration is wisely knocking down regulatory barriers for nuclear power scaling.

Though public sentiment is still anti-nuclear that could easily change with industry success.

Nuclear Power Sentiment is Shifting

The public is warming up to nuclear power after decades of anti-nuclear propaganda. Rewind to the 80s and most Americans were living in fear of nuclear exposure.

The end of the Cold War gave birth to an era of peace and green energy. However, green power initiatives came up woefully short.

We are still struggling to generate sufficient energy with solar, wind, and battery power.

“Nuclear power is gold-standard science.” - Trump

Though the Chernobyl, Three Mile Island, and Fukushima accidents are alarming, they are aberrations. Nuclear power is more effective than alternatives as long as the proper safeguards are in place.

Nuclear power is inherently dangerous yet arguably ethical. In the end, most of those who’ve studied the nuclear approach to energy insist it is a net positive.

Nuclear energy experts even go as far as stating this source of power has the potential to be one of the most reliable and cleanest. President Trump recognizes this expert opinion, pushing for an increase in nuclear reactor construction.

As it currently stands, nuclear power accounts for less than 20% of electricity generated in the nation. The percentage is less than that in China and other developed nations.

Hippies Have a Distorted Worldview

The hippie sentiment of peace, love, and green power had its moment. The movement’s lasting victory has taken the form of marijuana legalization throughout much of the United States.

If hippies had their way, we’d be completely reliant upon the sun, windmills, and rechargeable batteries for the entirety of industry. Such an approach is myopic, meaning shortsighted, and also egregiously expensive.

To the hippies, we ask, what would you do in the event of a massive solar flare or EMP attack that knocked out the electrical grid?

In such an instance, it would be impossible to charge batteries.

Though wind and solar would still provide some power, nuclear is the more reliable source of energy. As long as nuclear energy companies make this source of power safe, more affordable and efficient, it will surpass other options.

Make Way for the Trump Nuclear Power Era

Donald Trump is pushing hard to kickstart a new nuclear power era in the United States. Trump’s plan is to expedite the construction of nuclear reactors, expanding on Biden’s ADVANCE Act.

The ADVANCE Act is one of the few positives of the Biden administration. The legislation was designed to eliminate hurdles standing in the way of regulation.

Trump is doing his part, issuing nearly half a dozen executive orders to fast-track the development of the nation’s nuclear power industry.

“We’re signing tremendous executive orders today that really will make us the real power in this industry, which is a big industry.” - Trump

Trump’s plan is to finance and accelerate nuclear power workforce training, testing, licensing, and reactor construction.

From Nuclear to Green

Nuclear energy will help power data centers central to our high-tech future. Ironically, nuclear power also has the potential to spawn new forms of green power production.

“What we do in the next five years related to electricity is going to determine the next 50.” - Trump

As an example, fusion tech that depends on the energy of atomic nuclei, is relatively safe and highly effective. Fusion might prove so effective that it becomes more efficient than solar and wind.

Some tech industry veterans are adamant nuclear power will prove critically important to powering artificial intelligence. We might even see diminutive nuclear-powered modular reactors used in homes and small businesses.

Stay tuned. Nuclear power is returning to a mainstream tipping point.

