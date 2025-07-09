The deep level of election fraud during the 2020 election was absolutely appalling. Five years later, there have still been no major reforms to our election process to uphold its integrity. Only 36 states require voters to show a form of identification.



In reality, things are likely much worse than we imagined. Kash Patel is currently investigating new evidence that shows that China interfered in our election by shipping thousands of fake IDs to the United States months before the election. The real kicker is that the FBI chose to ignore this evidence.



Factions of our government cooked up fake stories about Russian election interference, only to be proven wrong later. Even worse, they have ignored other obvious, gaping holes in our election system, which encourage foreign interference and domestic fraud.

One of the most significant battles that the GOP faces during the next four years is restoring the integrity of our elections. This is a multi-pronged battle that will include boosting voter ID laws and cutting off influence from media companies and foreign countries.





Kash Patel Begins Investigating Chinese Interference in the 2020 Election

After years and years of running the fake Russiagate scam, the fake news media didn’t even bat an eye after one of the most corrupt elections in the world. The percentage of mail-in votes nearly doubled, presenting an excellent opportunity for the DNC to step in and exploit the crisis. Moreover, information about foreign election interference has been buried by the media as well.



The FBI has recently been handed documents that show that the CCP was involved in sending fake IDs to the United States. These actions could have massively altered the 2020 US election results in some states.

Never let a crisis go to waste. The lack of organization during Covid facilitated DNC voter fraud through fake mail-in ballots.

Tim Pool recently pointed out how Community Notes was trying to fact-check the head of the FBI, who confirmed that he was moving to declassify this information and inform the public of the CCP’s election interference.

For years, the left screamed about foreign election interference and Trump’s ties to Russia, only to be proven wrong. Meanwhile, credible threats of election interference from China and even the UK were ignored, as they did not fit the left’s narrative.



The fake news losers have been all over the place, trying to cover up Christopher Wray’s previous lies, and stating that these IDs were only going to be used by college students to purchase alcohol.



Kash Patel will ensure that all of this information sees the light of day and that former federal agency heads see justice for their lies.



Kash Patel noted that this information was withheld from the public in 2020.

“Specifically, these include allegations of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver's licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots — allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public."

The American public deserves to know the truth about what happened in the 2020 elections, so that we can preserve the integrity of our elections in the future.

Getting Down to the Bottom of This



The Senate Judiciary Committee and the FBI are currently investigating how these fake licenses impacted the 2020 election. US Customs and Border Protection confiscated 20,000 fake US driver’s licenses from China in August 2020 alone, just before the election.



How many more licenses made it into the USA undiscovered? And of course, why would they hide this information from the general public for five years if it wasn’t a big deal?





The impact of this event could have been very strong in swing states, as these IDs provided the opportunity for tens of thousands of people to cast fake votes.

The document discussed how the Chinese government could use data from TikTok and other sources to obtain real information about US citizens and cast votes.

“The fraudulent driver's licenses were to include the true ID number and true address of US citizens, making them difficult to detect. China planned to use the fraudulent driver's licenses to account for tens of thousands of mail-in votes.”

The DNC loves to try to convince the public that non-citizens don’t vote in US elections, even though this is obviously not the case. Multiple US states, which happen to be blue for some mysterious reason, don’t require voter ID. Through a series of systemic efforts, the DNC has rigged the election process in its favor.

Just this week, the state of Iowa has continued to investigate fraudulent votes from non-US citizens during previous elections.

There are many such cases in other states, at both the state and federal levels.









How Many More Lies Are We Supposed to Swallow?

The American public has been lied to for years, and as always, many ideas that were initially dismissed as conspiracy theories later turned out to be credible. It is insulting to the American public that this election threat was not credibly investigated in 2020.



Christopher Wray had access to this data in 2020, but he chose to ignore the risks.

This is not the first time the FBI has interfered with elections. The FBI was responsible for pushing tech companies to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story, which ended up being true. We now have more evidence that the FBI has lowered the integrity of US elections.



The FBI has covered up so many of these stories and dismissed anyone who tried to question them. During the past decade, the FBI has also unjustly gone after Trump and cooked up a fake Russian collusion hoax story, which was later dismissed. The new FBI under Patel’s leadership is much more trustworthy.



Why It’s Still Important to Investigate This Fraud

It is very important for the American public not to discount the significance of continuing to investigate the 2020 election fraud, even though the GOP secured a victory last term. In fact, now is an even more urgent time to press forward, as election fraud has continued to grow. DNC politicians are hellbent on ensuring that they can manipulate future elections.



It is not normal for citizens to be able to vote without an ID, and when we have thousands of fake IDs being flown in from other countries, the FBI should be diligently investigating this. Kash Patel’s leadership is exactly what the American public needs right now.



As mail-in voting becomes more popular, it is crucial to push back against any form of activity that could result in election fraud. Many states allow people to vote without an ID, and some non-citizens are also able to vote with fake IDs. These combined actions do not convey confidence in our election process, and they are a threat to our democracy.



Most importantly, every victory against the DNC and fake news losers helps to solidify the fact that they have been lying about Trump for over a decade now.