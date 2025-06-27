Get 70% off for 1 year

The recent riots against ICE in Los Angeles were designed to create chaos. Chaos, in turn, creates confusion. People who complicate things to confuse people so they can get their way are evil.

In reality, it’s quite simple. It’s a war between good and evil. If anyone is confused about which side they’re on, just remember that Marxism was responsible for 100 million deaths last century alone.

That doesn't include “the imprisonment of tens of millions more in gulags and reeducation camps from Russia to China to Vietnam to Cambodia to North Korea, and the oppression of hundreds of millions more.”

Today’s Marxists, of course, don't want to be associated with their legacy of the slaughter of innocents. They rally around identity politics to take the focus off their killing ways.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro put it like this:

Instead of a revolution of the proletariat, then, Marxism now seeks a revolution of the victims—the various groups of dispossessed who feel that the system has been stacked against them. And it is far easier to unite such groups around intersectional themes than it is to unite them around income disparity.

The latest most popular victim: illegal immigrants in the United States.

Destroying Capitalism

Traditional Marxists despise capitalism. So do neo-Marxists, though they may not know it. Marxism was always stupid, but it gets stupider with each iteration.

Glenn Beck gets it. He’s been onto the Marxists for decades, and it’s to their own detriment that so many–even so-called Republicans–brush him off as a far-right conspiracy theorist nutjob.

“The LA riots were never about ICE, deportations, or Donald Trump,” Beck posted on X.

“They're exactly what I predicted back on Fox: Marxists, anarchists, radical leftists, and Islamists working together to destroy capitalism and the West.”

The one thing Marxists all have in common–whether they are anti-capitalist, pro-victim, or advocating for transgender surgery for kids–is hatred. It’s a hatred for all things West, and it binds them together like Sauron’s One Ring:

Ash nazg durbatulûk, ash nazg gimbatul,

Ash nazg thrakutulûk agh burzum-ishi krimpatul.

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky,

Seven for the dwarf-lords in their halls of stone,

Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die,

One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne,

In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them,

One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them

In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

If you find someone rooting for Sauron’s One Ring in Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, they’re probably a Marxist. If you’re a Marxist, an anarchist, a Satanist, or a radical Islamist looking for work, the Chinese Communists are hiring. Their goal: chaos.

Eric Daughtery of Florida’s Voice News reported that a “TikToker was offered $200 per day to join ICE riots, claims he was informed of pallets of bricks and tools being provided to ‘wreak havoc’” in LA.

From the numbers that turned out for the LA ICE riots, getting paid to riot is a magnet for bored hate-mongers. Two-hundred dollars a day isn’t a lot, but it's plenty for bitter morons who are sick of playing video games.

Unfortunately, the number of anti-American Americans is on the rise, in large part due to the Leftist U.S. education system that has been teaching students to hate their homeland for decades.

An Anti-American American Billionaire

According to the New York Post, “A shadowy U.S. billionaire who is bankrolling radicals, including groups involved in this week’s riots in Los Angeles, faces being hauled before a Congressional committee, according to a Republican lawmaker.”

Neville Roy Singham, a Chinese-based American, is under scrutiny for funding numerous non-profits, “including radical anti-Israel and Marxist groups.”

Singham was born in Chicago. He made his money primarily as a software entrepreneur. He and his activist wife, Jodi Evans, now live in Shanghai. Evans founded the activist group Code Pink. She should have called it Code Red–as in Communist Red.

Evans and Singham deny working for the Chinese government, but they share offices with the Maku Group. Maku is a propaganda network that serves as a public relations firm for the Chinese Communist Party outside of China.

According to The Post, “Evidence suggests that The People’s Forum and Code Pink have been funded and influenced by … Singham and the communist Chinese government, both of which are foreign principals.”

Among the NGOs is the Party for Liberation and Socialism, which has been heavily involved in protests against ICE agents in Los Angeles.

So far, there is no direct evidence that the PLS has been involved in any of the violence in the streets of LA, but it is a safe bet that they are engaged in fomenting the unrest.

Singham isn't alone. The U.S. government is funding the unrest in LA and across the county as well.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights received “tens of millions of dollars in government grants during the Biden administration.” CHIRLA sponsored a rally denouncing ICE for arresting illegal migrants, including those convicted of hardcore crimes.

Glenn Beck was right: “The LA riots were never about ICE, deportations, or Donald Trump.” They were about finding the space “Between the idea and the reality,” and exploiting it by injecting it with blind fury.

Most of the rioters are like mindless zombies craving brains. Welcome to the zombie apocalypse.

The people who organize and fund the riots, however, know what they are doing. They are evil.