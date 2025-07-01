Love Trump? So do we! EXTREMELY limited time for the offer below. Likely never to be seen again.

UPDATE (since SCOTUS ruling):

In what world does it make sense to cast a vote without proof of citizenship?

Our world.

It appears those who interpret law believe one should not have to show proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

Obama Judge Rules Against Trump

The judge standing in the way of a citizenship test for voting is taking a direct stand against President Trump.

It should come as no surprise that the judge was appointed by Barack Obama.

The judge is unfairly blocking Trump’s executive order demanding proof of citizenship to cast a vote.

To say the ruling is outrageous would be an understatement.

Thanks to the Obama-appointed judge, anyone will be able to vote in federal elections regardless of their citizenship status.

We are on the brink of a dystopic America where everyone inside the country at the time of election can cast a vote. The ruling means tourists, foreigners and illegal migrants will legally vote in federal elections without official citizenship.

About the Ruling

The judge in question, Denise J. Casper, is a United States District Judge. Trump’s executive order was formally blocked using the legal tool called a preliminary injunction.

The legalese is a fancy way of stating the court is standing in the way of executive authority.

“There is no dispute (nor could there be) that U.S. citizenship is required to vote in federal elections and the federal voter registration forms require attestation of citizenship. The issue here is whether the president can require documentary proof of citizenship where the authority for election requirements is in the hands of Congress, its statutes … do not require it, and the statutorily created [Election Assistance Commission] is required to go through a notice and comment period and consult with the states before implementing any changes to the federal forms for voter registration.” – Judge Casper

The silver lining is that the injunction isn’t permanent. Trump’s legal team will likely challenge the ruling. Moreover, only some of the provisions in Trump’s executive order were blocked.

The president’s executive order, No. 14248, was written to fortify a highly fallible voting registration system. As it currently stands, nothing more than a signed statement affirming one’s citizenship is required to vote in federal elections.

