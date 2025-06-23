Get 70% off for 1 year

Trump’s border restoration policies have been stellar this year, but these efforts have been met with strong resistance from the DNC.

Within only a few months of Trump’s presidency, border incidents dropped to a record low. ICE has also been moving forward with record deportations of dangerous criminals, despite strong resistance from DNC politicians. This new decisive leadership will encourage many people to self-deport, and also prevent the entrance of new dangerous criminals, who otherwise might have entered the United States under the Biden crime organization.

Many politicians have advocated for people with ties to MS-13 and have supported violent protests against ICE members in Los Angeles. These illogical actions are nothing more than fruitless efforts to sabotage the Trump administration at any cost.



Our border security has become a huge national security risk in recent years, and politicians and citizens of the United States should support efforts from ICE to contain this threat.

Trump and ICE Take on the Border Crisis



Trump has been leading ICE to massive victories, even after inheriting a mess from the DNC. After decades of multiple policy failures, ICE has finally begun truly cracking down on illegal immigration.

Immigration has been one of Trump’s swiftest and most decisive victories since he began his DNC policy overhauls in 2025. The American public made their desires very clear in 2024, after witnessing the disasters of the Biden-Harris open border policies.

Momentum has begun to pick up in recent weeks. ICE arrests have now been topping 100,000 people per week, compared to the average of only around 2,000 under the Biden open border administration. These efforts will help remove violent criminals from the country and also ensure that we can keep track of who is entering and living in the US illegally.



One of the other key benefits is that border crossings have fallen to a record low under Trump. All it took was some clarity on the law and a politician with a spine to ward off illegal border crossings.

For decades, we have sent the message that people are free to abuse the laws of this country. People have taken advantage of this situation, which has led to massive national security issues, as many people illegally crossing the border have ties to ISIS, Tren de Aragua, and other violent groups.



The lamestream media has been barking about isolated cases of younger people being deported by ICE. In the meantime, ICE has also been taking on multiple gang members and other individuals with criminal backgrounds.

Recent data shows that over half of the people deported have committed crimes in the United States or abroad. Many of these people are drug traffickers, murderers, and violent criminals who have caused chaos in America. Many of these gangs have been spreading outside border states and have begun to impact smaller cities in the country.



The other point, which the left seems to have forgotten, is that anyone who is living in the United States without the proper documentation is breaking the law. ICE is well within its rights to uphold the law, and frankly, this move is way too late.

Newsom and Other Thugs Standing in the Way



Politicians like Gavin Newscum have proven to be useless in controlling illegal immigration. Even worse, when Trump and other politicians attempt to help fix some of the problems in these crooked cities or states, these local politicians push back. They are not above federal agencies or the American people, and they should, at the very least, step out of the way if they are not going to take action to fix these problems.

These are by no means peaceful protests. Hoffman has made it very clear that people are free to protest, but they don’t have the right to be violent or assault ICE officers.

"What we discussed was for those protesters that crossed the line… you can protest, you get your First Amendment rights, but when you cross that line, you put hands on an ICE officer or you destroy property or I'd say that you impede law enforcement, or you're knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that's a crime, and the Trump administration is not going to tolerate it.”

The violence against ICE has gotten out of hand. ICE shouldn’t have to deal with citizens and local governments standing in the way of their efforts to keep American communities safe. ICE has been pressed with one of the most challenging jobs of the past few decades, thanks to years of DNC incompetence, and they deserve more respect and cooperation from local politicians.

We have once again entered an era of new “peaceful protests”. These protestors have clearly crossed the line by inciting violence, destroying property, and attacking law officers.



This demonstration is also very artificial in nature, as many of these people are likely paid protestors. Trump has expressed his dissatisfaction with paid protestors causing chaos in California.

“The bad sick people that do what they do, but these are paid people in many cases, not in all cases, but in many cases.”

During the last wave of protests, Trump left it up to the states to handle the crisis. This helped to offset inevitable objections that he has an authoritarian leadership style. Things have gone way too far, and Trump has made the right call to bring in the National Guard.

ICE is Our Only Hope

The DNC resistance to Trump’s executive orders this year has been appalling. They have already done enough damage with their open border policies from 2021-2024. Most importantly, they have proven that they do not care about the safety and well-being of the American people.

Trump has had to unnecessarily fight against state and local governments just to fulfill the promises he made when he ran for president. The DNC fought against ICE officials in Texas when Biden was president, and now that Trump is in charge, they are doing everything they can to sabotage him.



ICE is not against the American people, but these gang members who enter our country, commit violence, and hijack apartments certainly are.



Incompetent politicians like Newscum have yet again stood in the way of progress in the United States. These individuals fail to cooperate with Trump when he tries to resolve national security issues, and have even gone out of their way to make things harder for him.