For years, Americans were told that childhood vaccination is a moral and medical imperative. These shots are supposedly designed to protect young people from illness and keep them from spreading or catching various diseases.

To this day, mass vaccination is credited for the elimination of incurable conditions; though everything has a trade off. As noted by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the rise of autism in children directly correlates with an increase of certain vaccines over the years.

Unsurprisingly, big pharma has worked overtime to shut him down. Anytime RFK Jr., or anyone else for that matter, speaks out about this correlation, they’re immediately gaslit and called unhinged conspiracy theorists.

Nevertheless, the hypocrisy surrounding childhood vaccination is astounding. Ignoring the problems tied to it won’t make them go away. As a matter of fact, decisions made by California Gov. Gavin Newsom are shining an unintended light on this very critical matter.

Newsom Just Showed His Hand Without Realizing It

In the so-called Golden State, the Democratic governor signed SB 276 into law. This piece of legislation essentially takes away personal exemptions to vaccine requirements. For years, Big Pharma has been working to force as many shots as possible into Americans’ arms, and Newsom just made it easier.

Given the California governor’s approval of SB 276, one would assume he ensures all his children receive the standard shots. However, that is not the case.

