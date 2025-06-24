Donald Trump is the best president of all time. Help celebrate this legacy by becoming a paid subscriber. This allows us to write more articles for you.

When President Trump ran for office in 2024, one of his core promises was cleaning up this country’s illegal immigration problem. Making this happen requires not just enforcing immigration rules already on the books, but also removing individuals who’ve violated these laws.

It means people who came into the United States illegally - whether two minutes ago or two decades ago - can’t stay. This is why we’ve seen Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials bravely doing their job across the nation.

Many of these criminal aliens have long rap sheets that go well beyond breaking into our country. Some of them are fleeing justice in their homelands, while others have hurt, maimed, or murdered American citizens. We can’t stand for this.

As Trump cleans up the United States, Democrats and deep state officials are getting desperate. They’re trying anything to stop crucial deportations and give illegal immigrants a pass to stay in America.

However, the Trump administration isn’t standing idly by and letting this happen.

Here’s What’s Happening on the Ground

