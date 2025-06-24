TRUMP: "Israel and Iran... Don't Know What The F&$# They're Doing"

Get 70% off for 1 year

Trump continues to try to negotiate ceasefires, yet some countries seem bent on starting World War III.

I’m not happy with Israel… We have two countries that have been fighting so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing.

Many extremists falsely blamed Trump of being under the thumb of Netanyahu.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Trump is his own man.

He stands up for America First.

Israel and Iran are about to figure out what that really means.

Trump stated:

Israel, soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I've ever seen before. The biggest load that we've seen. I'm not happy with Israel.

JD Vance showed his support for Trump by sharing this post from the President.

America is Israel's greatest ally so they should definitely be following our lead.

We can't expect much from the backwards Iranians, but Israel should know better.

According to some statistics the rate of consanguineous (cousin) marriage in Iran is over 38%, so there's no reason to expect rational thinking from such a backwards group of people.

Fortunately, Islam is allegedly on the decline in Iran and the mosques are supposedly empty.

The Ayatollah and the rest of the corrupt regime are certainly turning people off to extremist Islam.

So, Trump has his work cut out for him when it comes to creating peace in the Middle East.

Stay tuned for what certainly is going to be a spicy confrontation.

