Live Chat Tonight for Our Military's 250th Birthday Parade!

“I sort of have to laugh at these people (who say) well you’re going to spend a lot of money. A lot of that money is being paid for by ME and people that make donations. I don’t know if you know that. A lot of it won’t even come out of the military.”

Get 79% off for 1 year

Trump truly loves this country.

He has proven this time and time again.

Yet nothing compares to the ultimate sacrifice made by our troops and their families.

This is something worth standing up for.

Trump understands this, even if Democrats do not.

The celebration of the 250th birthday of the US Army is today at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Tune in for a live chat today as we watch it together.

Join Chat!

Plus, get a special ONE DAY DEAL for Donald Trump's 79th Birthday.

79% off for One Year!

You will NEVER see this deal again. I guarantee it!

Get 79% off for 1 year

Feel free to join up and start talking anytime today.

Are you ready to chat with like-minded patriots?

Become a paid subscriber to start your own conversations and let everyone know your thoughts.

You can get a discount on monthly or yearly subscriptions.

We put much time and effort into creating and maintaining this newsletter. Research and writing can be expensive. We hope you understand.

We value your efforts to help us bring you consistent, thoughtful, high-quality content.

Thank you so much for reading, From Donald Trump's Desk!

Here are the benefits you unlock with a paid subscription:

2X as many posts for paid subscribers. Typically more than 15 per month!

Plus even more benefits!

Subscriber-only posts and full archive.

Post comments and join in with a like-minded community.

Give suggestions on future article topics.

Start your own chat threads to talk about what you would like

Join Chat!

Get 79% off for 1 year

Join the new chat by clicking the button above

Notes from our beautiful paid subscribers:

"It is important and timely the truth should prevail."

"You are, by far, the best president in my lifetime. LBJ, Ford, Carter, Bush 41, Clinton, Bush 43, Obama & Biden put Globalist interests and personal interests way above the best interests of the American people and America."

"I trust you to write the truth!"

"I believe in real not make believe "

"I am interested in knowing the reasoning behind your policy recommendations, which I support. "

"Truth and choice of subjects!

"Insights not found elsewhere”

"I love our 45 and 47th President Donald Trump and his beautiful family."

"Only Trump can unite the country. I want the truth. I want to know what’s happening. Only Trump will do all of these things "

Get 79% off for 1 year