Trump Gives Men Advice on SUCCESS

Historians are fond of highlighting how there has never been a successful matriarchy outside of the tribal setting. Tribes tend to thrive as they consist of a couple hundred people or less.

Such close-knit groups are high-trust and accountable to one another.

Humanity’s expansion beyond the limits of a tribe requires top-down organization. If men fail to ascend to leadership ranks at the local, state and national levels, problems almost always arise.

Donald Trump the Patriarch

The Don is the head of his family and the United States. Trump projects strength in his home and in front of the nation.

The hope is that men will be inspired to follow in the footsteps of leaders like our president.

Trump often hammers home the message of overcoming adversity with a “never say die” mentality. After all, only one other person (Grover Cleveland) in the history of the United States has been elected to two non-consecutive presidential terms.

Trump’s resilience on the national stage is a testament to his character. We need more men to follow suit, learning the “never give up” lesson sooner, rather than later in life.

The Don is Inspiring America’s Men

The underlying theme of Trump’s speeches directed toward America’s men is that it is never acceptable to quit. Those who trudge forth instead of throwing in the towel ultimately succeed.

As Trump regularly notes, he has observed numerous brilliant people quit not only jobs but relationships and life. Those who hold out the longest, keeping their heads held high, prevail in the end.

“I see so many people who have a lot of ability, but they quit. They lose faith. They lose confidence. They just don’t take it to the end. I always tell people, never quit.” – President Trump

If a country’s men fail, they are bound to take the women and the collective of society down with it. America needs more men who refuse to give up.

It is strong men who are the backbone of the nation.

Powering Through Life’s Challenges

Life poses obstacles in front of everyone. What matters is how people respond to those hurdles.

Successful men abide by Trump’s advice of powering through the difficult times with their eyes set on better tomorrows.

Trump often references how he was told his TV show The Apprentice wouldn’t get viewership as a business show never worked in the past.

Instead of listening to the doubters, Trump stayed true to his vision and elevated The Apprentice to the top-ranked show on primetime TV.

The tale of The Apprentice is symbolic of Trump’s triumphs when faced with adversity.

“Quality. I build quality things. It’s a very important word to me. I out-quality everybody. That’s why my buildings do better, why my clubs do better, and why my projects do better. So whatever you’re doing, do it with quality. Be the best at what you do.” – President Trump

The Don’s obsessive focus on value makes it easier to succeed in competition, be it on TV, in politics, or on the golf course.

America’s Most Important Alpha Male is on a Mission

America’s struggling men are encouraged to take a page out of Trump’s playbook, putting their blood, sweat, and tears into life.

It is that effort at the individual level that will help the whole of America return to greatness.

Though the country might not ever see a return to the patriarchy that existed before the early 20th century, the pendulum is swinging back toward their side.

The fact that Trump used the “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown as his theme song indicates the future direction of the country.

A New Era of Masculinity is Upon Us

Above all, Americans’ willingness to support a self-proclaimed patriarch at the voting booth for a second presidency means there is an appetite for change. Nearly everyone agrees Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI), online dating, and shifting labor modalities have greatly benefited women.

The time has come to tip the balance of power back toward America’s downtrodden men. Trump is on the path to do exactly that in his second term as the leader of the free world.