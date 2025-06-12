Trump Posts Video About Clinton Body Count. What Do You Think?

As one of the last bastions of free speech and democracy, America still stands tall. Though we are free to say what we please, there are often consequences for those words.

If the rumors are true, the Clintons have hired guns ready to eliminate those who wrong them.

The conspiracy theory was somewhat validated after President Trump referenced the Clinton body count.

“Arkancide” Appears to be Real

The term “Arkancide” is a reference to the supposed Clinton crime family murders. Nearly 100 detractors and opponents of the Clinton family have died under mysterious circumstances.

It appears those who crossed the Clintons were eliminated as a punishment and also to send a message to other potential threats. The fact that Trump posted a video about the supposed Clinton body count adds fuel to the conspiracy theory fire.

The video posted to Trump’s TruthSocial account recaps the unexpected deaths of Clinton associates. Granted, none of the murders have been proven to be the result of the Clinton family.

Trump insists the smoke is indicative of a fire.

The fishiest part about some of the deaths of those connected to the Clintons is that some were supposedly suicides. The positioning of the bodies and other evidence makes it look like those victims took their own lives.

Trump begs to differ.

The President is Trying to Save America