Trump Gives the Green Light to ELIMINATE the Department of Education

The President has put the ball in the court of Congress to pass Thomas Massie’s bill into law
Mar 21, 2025
Thomas Massie’s idea of deleting the Department of Education is gaining steam. Though President Trump isn’t always on the same page with the Kentucky Senator, he agrees with him on the issue of eliminating the DOE.

If Trump and Massie get their way, Congress will take their advice and permanently eliminate the DOE.

The Dismantling of the DOE Begins

Trump’s signature on the executive order to destroy the DOE gives Education Secretary Linda McMahon permission to plan for a new era.

"It sounds strange, doesn’t it? Department of Education. We’re going to eliminate it."- President Trump

Prior to signing the executive order, Trump turned to a group of children and asked for their blessing to eliminate the agency. The request was symbolic yet effective as it signified Trump’s sincere concern for future generations.

