Trump Slams the DISGUSTING Racism In South Africa

The Left wants you to think that Donald Trump is a white supremacist.

The Left needs you to think that Donald Trump is the reincarnation of Adolph Hitler bent on world domination and the extermination of all who oppose his lust for power.

The Left requires you to turn a blind eye to reality.

The reality is that the Left has totalitarian tendencies and they’ll do anything–from targeting women by destroying womanhood to calling black men like conservative talk show host Larry Elder a white supremacist–to distort reality and consolidate their power.

Larry Elder is pro-Tump and anti-discrimination. If that makes him a white supremacist, Donald Trump may well be a reincarnation of Hitler.

That’s absurd. When something makes no sense, it’s generally because it's bull.

The truth is that DEI makes Trump’s skin crawl, which makes him a civil rights champion.

The Left has become so power-crazed, that they demand you to fall to your knees and worship idols conjured in a place where reason is an impossibility and critical thinking is banned.

Donald Trump calls out discrimination wherever he sees it. He sees it in South Africa. This time it’s white farmers who are being oppressed.

The Left’s reaction–you guessed it–is to call Trump a racist.

South Africa No Compensation Land Seizures

The South African government began seizing land–at times without compensation–from white farmers as part of a nationwide redistribution effort in 2018.

It’s an attack against private property–a key factor to maintaining a free society. Where there is no private property, communism or something like it is on the rise.

It’s totalitarian, no matter how you slice it.

In 2018, African National Congress chairman Gwede Mantashe said, “You shouldn’t own more than 25,000 acres of land. Therefore if you own more it should be taken without compensation.”

At least he’s to the point.

“People who are privileged never give away privilege as a matter of a gift,” Mantashe continued.

“And that is why we say, to give you the tools, revisit the constitution so that you have a legal tool to do it.”

Back in the good old USA, the Left would love to rewrite the Constitution and be in power forever. If it ever happens, private property would be a privilege granted to elites–us deplorable citizens be damned.

It sounds a lot like reparations for Black people in the U.S. whose ancestors were slaves. Playing off the moral wrongs of the past fuels the greed of the present while sowing discontent and division among the citizens.

Divide and conquer. Right out of the Marxist playbook. It's all sounding more and more like communism wearing a mask that changes expressions like a Rorschach test.

In South Africa–instead of reparations for slavery–it's land seizure for apartheid. The result: Apartheid 2.0.

Trump’s Not Having It

The infraction of inalienable rights makes Donald Trump cringe. When he sees it happening, he wants to do something to stop it–and he does.

Trump recently announced that “any farmer” fleeing South Africa can come to America and receive a “rapid pathway” to citizenship.

“South Africa is being terrible, plus, to long time Farmers in the country,” Trump explained on Truth Social.

“They are confiscating their LAND and FARMS, and MUCH WORSE THAN THAT. A bad place to be right now, and we are stopping all Federal Funding.”

But, here's a few things many people are missing…

