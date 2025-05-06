Trump Signs Executive Order ABOLISHING Gain-of-Function Research

Trump just signed an Executive Order ending federal funding for gain-of-function virus research — which is what caused the COVID plan-demic.

“An Infectious Disease Researcher at the National Institutes of Health Called for an End to Dangerous Gain-of-Function Virus Research and Said Tony Fauci Misled the Nation.”

Bret Weinstein stated, “We will never know how many lives this saved, but if it’s honored and maintained the answer is sure to be in the millions.”

Surely, millions of innocent people will be saved due to the President’s actions today.

This is likely one of Donald Trump's most important executive orders so far.

This is a major win for people like Robert F Kennedy Jr and Rand Paul who have been fighting for this issue for years.

However, we must stay vigilant and put pressure on other countries who choose to continue on with this nefarious research.