PROOF: Video Of J6 Cops Changing Into Trump Gear

How much circumstantial evidence is needed to convict a man of murder?

Would a video of the man near the scene of the crime be enough? How about his car captured in another video, speeding away from the scene at the time of the murder?

To convict a man of murder on circumstantial evidence, the prosecution has to present enough proof to the jury to convince them that the defendant is guilty because the conclusion is beyond a reasonable doubt.

That doesn’t mean beyond all doubt. If it did, the only way to convict would be a video of the man committing the crime. In a circumstantial evidence case, reasonable doubt means that the evidence is coherent and cohesive and leads straight to the verdict.

Plausible Deniability

We’ll probably never definitively know what happened on J6. It’s a lot like the JFK assassination.

When the JFK documents were recently released, some had been redacted. Experts complained that only a third of the redacted files were released.

Jefferson Morley–the vice president at the Mary Ferrell Foundation, a database on the JFK assassination files–is one of those experts.

The document release is “an encouraging start,” Morley posted. But it’s just a start.

The document dump did not include “two-thirds of the promised files, any of the 500 IRS records or the recently discovered FBI files.”

Put another way, there is still no smoking gun.

Nevertheless, it’s safe to assume at this point that the CIA was complicit in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Ask Mike Flynn, Trump’s former National Security Advisor. Flynn was recently interviewed on the Benny Johnson podcast on X.

“General Mike Flynn drops BOMBSHELL!” the post reads.

“The JFK file release CONFIRMS the CIA was behind JFK's assassination: ‘The Central Intelligence Agency committed this act of criminal conspiracy to undermine and assassinate a president of the United States. We need accountability.’”

Accountability. Will it ever come? Or will the Deep State keep getting away with it, even under Trump?

Is the Deep State getting away with instigating J6?

Evidence Overwhelmingly Suggests J6 Is A Government Setup

An over seven-minute video clip has emerged that shows “Metro police and Capitol police entering rooms in uniform and coming out as Trump supporters.”

“Undercover metro Police and Capital police officers dressed as Trump supporters chanting ‘U.S.A.’ and ‘Our House’ while encouraging protesters to climb scaffolding and walls screaming ‘Help em up!, Help em up!’, ‘Push em up!, Push em up!’” Real Robert posted on X.

It’s a bit difficult to see exactly what is going on in the clip. There are some isolated shots of a man wearing a blue wristband instigating people to go toward the Capitol. Presumably, he’s a cop.

The video needs more context.

Lara Logan’s interview of GOP Congressman Clay Higgins provides that context.

“Rep. Clay Higgins tells reporter that he has SEEN VIDEO EVIDENCE of POLICE walking into rooms, and then RE-EMERGING, dressed as TRUMP SUPPORTERS and CONSTRUCTION WORKERS,” CAZ posted on X.

“Also, GROUPS of what appear to be TRUMP SUPPORTERS roaming the HALLS OF THE CAPITAL well before the BREACH!”

Higgins has long believed “that federal agencies planted people at the scene and provoked the riot as an excuse to arrest conservatives.”

Speaking to Logan, Higgins advanced his theories and asserted the FBI was tracking MAGA supporters who were in Washington over the days leading up to the Capitol riots.

"We are in uncharted waters as it relates to the weaponization of our government against American people," Higgins said. "I am not frightened of these people.”

"They are not going to take us without a fight,” Higgins continued. “I am going to fight legally and peacefully and within the parameters of the U.S. Constitution.”

"But they're going down,” he concluded. “These men in their high perch and their position of power and authority that are walking upon our entire history, our deepest core principles. They're not going to get away with it."

There must be accountability, or the Deep State wins–again. There won't be any accountability until we have all the evidence.

“Release the evidence & charge those responsible,” Logan posted on X. “These tapes belong to the American people.”

The Left relies on concealing evidence, just like a lie subverting the truth.

The Pelosi Factor

Still not convinced that the J6 was a Deep State setup? Not enough evidence?

There’s plenty of other evidence that suggests that Nancy Pelosi and the Left instigated the J6 riot.

In March, President Trump placed the blame for the riots squarely on Nancy Pelosi in an interview with Greg Kelly.

Why? Because Pelosi admitted it was her fault.

“HOLY SH*T Donald Trump just exposed Nancy Pelosi for the orchestrated phony FEDsurrection,” MAGA Voice posted on X.

“Nancy Pelosi is on tape saying this is my fault. NANCY PELOSI IS GUILTY.”

“You know that the J6 unselect committee, they wouldn't–they refused to use the words that I used, peacefully and patriotically,” Trump told Kelly.

“They refused to use that. They burned and deleted and destroyed all evidence from that witch hunt because it showed that we were totally innocent. It showed that Nancy Pelosi was in charge of security, which everybody knew anyway.”

The J6 Committee would have to have been desperate to go to such lengths to cover their tracks.

“And she's [Pelosi] actually on tape talking to her daughter,” Trump continued. “And now, they can't find that tape.”

Too bad. This video clip is all over the internet.

“Her daughter taped her saying that she was responsible,” Trump told Kelly.

“She was saying, ‘I'm responsible. This was my responsibility.’ It was. She was offered 10,000 soldiers. All of these things–or they have me attacking–think of this, attacking two very young, very strong Secret Service agents sitting in the front of a car.”

Trump wrestling with Secret Service agents is crazy. He’s pushing 80.

“This is a wacky story which is totally made up,” Trump continued. “And what happens? The Secret Service testified. They gave testimony. And the testimony was all destroyed.”

It’s so crazy that Biden gave a last-minute pardon to the J6 Committee because even Dementia Joe knew the J6 Committee had gone too far.

“And then, Biden comes out and gave that whole committee a pardon because what they did is they found that we were right, they were wrong, they committed crimes,” Trump said.

Nancy Pelosi’s dirty little secret is out: She is responsible for J6. She admitted it.

But there’s more.

The FBI had at least 26 confidential informants on the ground in Washington, DC, on J6. Most of them engaged in illegal activity during the riots. What were they doing and why?

Juxtaposed against this fact is the FBI found little evidence that J6 was an organized plot.

Something doesn't smell right. What if it was the FBI who instigated the riot? Would they rat on themselves?

John Solomon reported that “An official timeline of the Jan. 6 tragedy assembled by Capitol Police shows that a Defense Department official reached out to a Capitol Police deputy chief, Sean Gallagher, on Jan. 2, 2021, to see if a request for troops was forthcoming, but the offer was quickly rejected after a consultation with then-Chief Steve Sund.”

Troops were rejected. FBI informants and undercover Metro Police were in the crowd, fanning the flames and leading protestors into the Capitol.

How much circumstantial evidence do you need? The Deep State is guilty. It’s the only reasonable conclusion. That’s no longer the question.

Will the inside players be held accountable? Or will they go free?

Demand justice. America needs it to survive.