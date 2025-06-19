Tucker Carlson Called Trump to Apologize

Trump knows Americans do not want a war with Iran, but he also knows the evil Ali Khamenei cannot be allowed to acquire a nuke.

…new polling published Tuesday revealed that a thin majority of respondents who voted for the Republican president are also against U.S. involvement in the widening Israel-Iran war. According to the Economist/YouGov survey of 1,512 U.S. adults conducted between June 13-16, 60% of all respondents oppose U.S. involvement in the war, while just 16% supported military action and 24% were unsure.

Americans overwhelmingly do not want another war in the Middle East.

No one wants a 20-year Afghanistan-like campaign.

However, the idea of a targeted strike on an Iranian nuclear facility is more controversial amongst Americans.

Some support it, some do not.

Tucker Carlson was somewhat out of line in what he said about Trump’s policies while interviewing Ted Cruz. Senator Cruz was also not happy with the way Tucker framed his opinions.

On X, Cruz said,

Tucker bizarrely claims that Iran is NOT trying to murder Trump. That is flat-out FALSE. Here’s reporting on the sealed DOJ indictment:

Yet, Tucker claims that “the Jews” are controlling American foreign policy.

Why is Carlson so obsessed? Is he a bit anti-Semitic?

Iran admitted it’s after Trump and has bragged about trying to assassinate him.

Tucker falsely (and repeatedly) said Iran is NOT trying to kill Trump. Here’s President Trump saying the opposite:

Tucker Carlson says that if Iran tried to assassinate Trump, we should be at war with them immediately. Well, we know for a fact that they tried to assassinate him and then bragged about it… — Eyal Yakoby

In the end, Trump decided to be the bigger man and accept Carlson’s apology.

Tucker called up Trump to admit he said some things that came across as a bit, “too strong.”

Trump said he appreciated the apology, but clearly Carlson needs to chill out a bit.

We should be working together to help, Make America Great Again.

