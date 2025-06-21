TRUMP: Iran's Time Has "Already Run Out"

Reporter: "Mr. President, what do you say to the Supreme Leader of Iran who says that they will not surrender?" President Trump: "I say, 'Good luck.'"

Supreme “Taco” Leader Ali Khamenei Doesn't know what he's in for.

Trump has stated already that he knows exactly where Khamenei is hiding.

Many believe the Iran’s Supreme Leader could be replaced by the former leader, Reza Pahlavi.

The Islamic Republic has come to its end and is collapsing. What has begun is irreversible. The future is bright, and together we will turn the page of history. Now is the time to stand up; the time to reclaim Iran. May I be with you soon.

Reza Pahlavi was deposed in the ill-advised Iranian revolution of 1979, which led to the deaths and expulsions of more than 100,000 Jewish people.

It was a terrible moment for many, many people.

However, after the occupations of Iraq and Afghanistan Americans just have no interest in engaging in another regime change.

In order for a regime change to work you need a culture that's conducive to freedom, Liberty, and individual rights. Regime changes worked in Germany, South Korea, and Japan. However, these never sseem to work in the backwards Muslim world.

However, Trump is holding all the cards.

He knows where all the Iranian leaders are hiding and he could drop bunker buster bombs on them at any point in time.

All that would be left of “Taco” Supreme Khamenei would be the fillings.

It's a wait and see game at this point.

President Trump recently told Americans that he is not interested in getting the U.S. involved in a ‘long-term war.’

One thing's for sure, we stand with our president, Donald J Trump.

