The Full Trump-Elon Musk Interview

The video above is the full interview with pauses cutout and audio improved.

Timestamps: (0:00) Server Outage & Delay (3:29) Reflections on Assassination Attempt (17:43) Border Security & Failings (23:19) The Cost of Open Borders (30:35) Global Security & Leadership (32:43) Understanding Tough Leaders (39:18) The Importance of an Iron Dome (46:33) Lessons from Argentina (54:06) Impact of COVID on Economic Plans (1:00:30) Sustainability without Vilification (1:02:40) The Real Threat: Nuclear Power (1:03:39) Reconsidering Nuclear Energy (1:04:49) Battling Lawfare in Politics (1:06:08) Concerns About Biden's Health (1:13:55) Kamala's Attempt to Mimic Trump (1:20:00) Importance of Reducing Regulations (1:27:34) Urgency in Electing the Right Leader (1:33:37) Empathy for Victims of Crime (1:36:31) Values & Goals for the Future (1:38:48) Mutual Appreciation & Election Importance

Trump congratulates Elon on the amazing milestone.

“The Donald Trump and Elon Musk X Space has concluded, with the two speaking to each other for over 2 hours.

Here is what happened today on X:

- Trump & Elon had over 1,000,000 listeners live during the entire Space.

- Trump posted on X for the first time since, August 24, 2023.

- Trump’s account received over 200 million impressions today.

- Elon told European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who wanted to censor the Trump Space, to “f*ck your own face.”

Legendary day” — Colin Rugg

Kamala Harris in Full-Blown Panic Mode

The EU Tried to Stop the Interview on X!

Why is the EU interfering with American elections??

The European Union issued the letter above to Elon Musk demanding that he censor Donald Trump in their upcoming interview. Threatening him with "legal obligations" if he fails to stop the "disinformation".

"This notably means ensuring, on one hand, that freedom of expression and of information, including media freedom and pluralism, are effectively protected and, on the other hand, that all proportionate and effective mitigation measures are put in place regarding the amplification of harmful content in connection with relevant events, including live streaming. which, if unaddressed, might increase the risk profile of X and generate detrimental effects on civic discourse and public security. This is important against the background of recent examples of public unrest brought about by the amplification of content that promotes hatred, disorder, incitement to violence, or certain instances of disinformation."

Elon Musk responded by comparing the EU dictator to Monty Python.