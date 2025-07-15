Fake puppets like Obama have been responsible for encouraging the West to embrace what Gad Saad has coined as a form of suicidal empathy. Unchecked immigration has been destroying Western countries, yet DNC puppets like Obama have encouraged us to march forward with this nonsense. Western countries have destroyed their national security and safety by pushing policies that allow immigrants to freely enter the West.

But the most important point to remember is that Obama himself implemented many of the same policies as the ones Trump has implemented in his second term. His criticism of Trump’s “autocratic” leadership style on immigration is highly illogical.

The crisis at our southern border was as bad as it had ever been in decades, and it is only because of Trump’s swift and decisive leadership that border incidents have dropped to a new low. Individuals with gang and terrorist ties should not be allowed to freely enter the country, and anyone who encourages these policies is an enemy of the American population’s interests.



Trump is strengthening our democracy by carrying out the will of the people, who largely swung right because of the Biden crime administration’s preposterous border policy. The United States has had enough of lax border policies and fake hypocrites like Biden, Kamala, and Obama, who have destroyed our country for many years.

Obama’s Inconsistency on Immigration

Many DNC skeptics have been pointing out how politicians like Obama are massive hypocrites for condemning Trump on immigration. As usual, the fake news losers have buried this story and have been running puff pieces about how Obama is taking a strong stand to preserve democracy and defeat “autocrats” like Trump.

Trump’s only sin has been his decision to carry out common-sense immigration policies, ones that the American public voted for.

Barack Obama received a Nobel Peace Prize after bombing children’s hospitals, so it's no surprise that the media has given him a free pass to claim that Trump’s moves on immigration, which are widely supported by the public, are autocratic.

For those who have forgotten, here is a lovely quote from Obama during his train wreck presidency.

“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked, and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently, and lawfully to become immigrants in this country.”

In a humorous political post, Trump noted that he completely supported Obama’s previous messages on immigration.

Obama earned the title “Deporter in Chief” during his presidency for aggressively focusing on deporting illegal immigrants who broke the law. He was responsible for deporting millions of illegal immigrants, well ahead of the numbers seen under the first Trump administration.

Circling further back, you can even see that the Bush and Clinton administrations were deporting more than 1 million people every year. Where was the public outrage during this period?

Trump’s ambitious target of 15 million deportations is still only slightly ahead of the number of deportations carried out under Bush and Clinton, and the border situation is much more disastrous at the moment. Trump is still trending behind the averages of many of these presidents. Moreover, he has had to battle wicked DNC politicians who have prevented him from restoring national security.

Given the artificial rise in border incidents, it is only appropriate that our deportation numbers top those from 1993 to 2016.

Obama has not held back from attacking Trump and other credible political figures like Orban, who focus on protecting their domestic population and not allowing unchecked immigration. Not all leaders want to obey these globalist masters.

Obama took a stab at Orban, who is very well respected in Hungary for creating incentives for families and having a logical stance on immigration.

The Endless Hypocrisy of the Left

The left's hypocrisy on immigration, among many other policies, is appalling. Unvetted immigrants from ISIS and dangerous gangs like Tren de Aragua have been causing chaos in American cities and committing crimes, yet many DNC politicians want to go out of their way to help these criminals and fight against ICE.

DNC politicians were even willing to fly to El Salvador to protest against the deportation of a criminal with MS-13 gang ties.

The left has become so absorbed with its attacks on Trump that they have even fought to prevent deportations, policies that the last two Democratic candidates were strongly in favor of.

Even when states like Texas tried to step in to resolve the issue, the Biden administration went after them and ordered federal agents to tear down fences at the border.

The federal government under Biden proved that it wanted the border crisis to continue at all costs and that it would undermine states that chose to take matters into their own hands.

Trump has brought border incidents down to a record low, eliminating much of the need for wasteful spending at both the federal and state levels.

Who has even bothered to calculate the cost savings from decreased border control and crime that will result from Trump’s ironclad approach to immigration?



The American population made its desire very clear about immigration last November, and frankly, this wasn’t a very controversial call. Politicians like Obama and Clinton have both supported similar measures, and our situation at the southern border is exponentially worse now.

Greater Urgency Needed



Trump’s actions are still in line with those of previous DNC candidates, even though the situation at our southern border is exponentially worse. We have more and more people with terrorist or gang ties entering the country, and the free flow of fentanyl has been killing thousands of people every year.



Trump’s full potential will not be realized if DNC politicians keep actively resisting ICE and other federal agents who are carrying out Trump’s orders.



Obama’s criticism of Trump’s policies, which he claims are autocratic, is an absolute joke. Obama has so much blood on his hands that he couldn’t even write the word democracy. The left’s obsession over preserving democracy is clearly an obsession over the very traits that they lack.



The results from Trump’s initial months as president have been clear and stellar, despite the radical resistance from the left. Most people being deported are criminals, many of whom have committed multiple crimes, and our border has never been more secure.



The resistance from the DNC presents a major national security threat. This is not the time for petty political disputes and TDS. Border security has been a key part of American politics for decades, and Trump’s actions are appropriate given the declining state of border security. Obama, or any other DNC minion who says otherwise, is lying to the American public.