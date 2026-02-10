JOIN ICE: "Run with us"

From Donald Trump's Desk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
8,000% increase.
The attacks against our brave ICE officers and agents must stop.
The only word elected officials should use to describe our ICE personnel — those who enforce immigration laws passed by Congress — is “heroes.”
Stay safe out there!
