Trump: “We’re The Only Country STUPID Enough to Vote By Mail!”

Do you ever wonder why idiots like Rep. Eric Swalwell, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz get elected and reelected?

Why are Leftist politicians, despite the idiocy of their policies and vision, shoe-ins in hard-core blue states?

How in the hell did Joe Biden, who campaigned from his basement, “win” the 2020 presidential election?

It’s hard to believe that American voters are that stupid.

Sure, there are plenty of Leftist loonie useful idiots protesting at pro-life events and advocating transgender surgeries for minors, but do they make up enough of the population to win elections?

Maybe.

Trump is on record saying, “We’re the only country STUPID enough to vote by mail!”

[The rest of this post is only for paid subscribers of Donald Trump's Desk. Upgrade your subscription for more!]