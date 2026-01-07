Crime Down in Blue Cities Thanks to Trump’s No Nonsense Crime Policies

2025 has been a year of perpetual victories for Trump’s crime reduction efforts, despite the resistance from blue politicians.



Our southern border is finally secure thanks to Trump. Crime dropped substantially in Chicago and DC due to Trump’s efforts. States like Florida, which are logical and cooperate with the DHS, have taken down some of the most vile criminals in the country.

The success stories keep piling up, and Trump is just getting started!

After his massive success in DC, Trump has been focusing his efforts on Chicago, a city that has been struggling with soaring crime, including attacks on police officers. Trump’s initial efforts have shown massive success, even though he has not used full federal force.

He has also succeeded despite the strong resistance from local politicians.

The safety of American cities should be a bipartisan issue. These weak local politicians with Trump Derangement Syndrome shouldn’t be able to hold their local positions if they fail to address crime and, most importantly, if they resist federal agencies.



Trump’s success in this area has been clear, and every local politician should cooperate with ICE and other federal agencies to undo the damage from the Biden crime administration.





Trump Cleans up Chicago After DC Victory

Liberal politicians displayed their massive TDS after Trump brought in the National Guard to DC and immediately cleaned up crime. Within weeks, Trump was able to begin reversing years of leftist damage.



Luckily, the results were clear, and Trump is using this success as a benchmark for the continued cleanup of other major American cities that the leftists have destroyed.



The numbers coming out of Chicago once again show how Trump has had massive success in his crime policies.

Violent crimes, including homicides, are down significantly since Trump implemented Operation Midway Blitz.

Trump has noted that he has only had to use minor federal assets to clean up this crime in Chicago.

Most importantly, he has accomplished this despite the wicked resistance of blue leadership, who have allowed this crisis to grow by resisting the efforts of ICE and other federal agencies.

HOW MUCH BETTER WOULD AMERICAN CITIES BE IF HE DIDN’T HAVE TO FIGHT THE RADICAL LEFT?



These fake blue leaders would merely sit by and let the city go to chaos, threatening the livelihoods of police officers and other citizens with their inaction.

These leaders want to continue destroying America and to rule over the ashes, and they care nothing about the well-being of the country. They will resist Trump at all costs, even if it means making life worse for Americans.

Chicago needs federal assistance, as local and state politicians have turned their backs on the city and would let it turn into complete chaos without preventive measures from the federal government.



Success in Florida: Cooperation is Befitting



One of the benefits of the Trump administration is that he immediately brought in strong cabinet leaders, like Noem, who have had a relentless and laser-like focus on reconciling political issues.

Noem has been a champion in many areas, most notably her ability to solve the border crisis and then move forward with cleaning up major American cities.



Florida leadership, which has not been brainwashed by TDS, has openly cooperated with Trump and the DHS, and they have massive results to show for it.

Some of the criminals that Trump and the DHS have been bringing down have been committing vile crimes.

Other blue leaders are letting horrible criminals like this continue to get away with crimes because they want to resist Trump and appeal to their voters. This model has to go, as the politicization of public safety is wicked and has no place in American politics.



Any politician who wants to allow violent criminals to continue running unchecked should not be in public office.

Noem has noted that she calls these efforts “operation dirtbag” because they have been catching so many horrible people.

“I call it operation dirt bag because these individuals were sex offenders. But not just sex offenders, they targeted children. So sexual assault, battery, attempted homicide, these 150 individuals will be gone off of our streets, our kids will be safer.”

THE LEFT CAN’T BE BOTHERED TO SEE HOW HORRIBLE THESE PEOPLE ARE!





These are just a few of the vile offenders that have been targeting children!

These are examples of some of the people that the ‘empathic left’ wants to let freely roam around our neighborhoods.





More Action and Cooperation

Trump has made it clear that he is committed to restoring the safety of American cities, with or without the support of local politicians.



But should Trump really have to face this type of resistance? What makes these failed blue politicians think they are above federal agencies? How do they have the gall to stand their ground after their failed performance and Trump’s massive success in just the early innings of his efforts?

States like Florida should be the model for the country, as they show how much more the DHS and ICE could accomplish if local politicians cooperated with the federal government.

Some politicians would hate Trump even if he made homicides drop over 90% in their cities!

Trump is only in the first year of his term and could accomplish much more if local politicians stopped the crayon eating act and got on board with cleaning up crime in American cities.



Trump has already shown that he can deliver, with or without local support. Border incidents have already dropped 90% following his federal mandates.



Imagine what American cities would look like if blue politicians cooperated with Trump. Trump could virtually erase crime if he didn’t have to fight addled blue politicians.



Thankfully, time is on our side. Trump has several more years, and it is going to become harder and harder for the loony left to ignore Trump’s success in his border policies and crime reduction strategies.

Americans will soon have the safe cities that they voted for, as Trump continues to reveal that the federal government has zero tolerance for crime.