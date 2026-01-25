Trump is Going ALL OUT to Take Down Walz

Tim Walz, once considered an affable empath, is now viewed in a different light.

The Minnesota governor’s failure to provide sufficient oversight when dispersing federal tax dollars is leading to his ruin.

President Trump is leading the attack against Walz, pushing for his ouster. It might not be long until Walz, once a potential second-in-line for president, is an afterthought.

Walz is Becoming the Poster Boy for Democratic Corruption

The Dems’ failure to honor their word and do their due diligence before spending tax dollars is an indictment of the party.

Walz’s wanton spending of our tax dollars symbolizes the problem with American politics. Democrats talk a good game then fail to follow through.

The Dems have completely undermined our democracy by failing to execute on their campaign promises.

President Trump is pouncing on Walz’s misspending, using the Somalian daycare scandal as proof that America’s leftists cannot be trusted.

The president is also walking the walk, promptly freezing federal childcare funding to Minnesota.

“Much of the Minnesota Fraud, up to 90%, is caused by people that came into our country, illegally, from Somalia.” – President Trump

It’s a bad look for Walz, considering the Dems are the open border party.

The problem with an influx of third world immigrants?

As President Trump often points out, opening up America to impoverished, unskilled and uneducated immigrants inevitably yields negative outcomes for all.

America has a Trust Problem

Transparency. Open government. Recall elections. Homogeneity. Trust.

Why are these words important?

They describe the most successful governments and countries in the world.

America has morphed from a high-trust society in the 50s and 60s into a low-trust nation lacking cohesion.

Though government is successful elsewhere, Tim Walz’s betrayal of the American people exemplifies why it doesn’t work here.

Walz’s mistake?

He prioritized foreigners instead of hardworking Americans and turned a blind eye to egregious fraud.

Trump is wisely seizing the opportunity to group all Democrats with Walz. Keep in mind, the Harris-Walz ticket was within a couple percentage points of winning the presidency.

What would America be like with Walz as VP and possibly even president in the event of an assassination of Harris?

Based on how Walz corrupted Minnesota, the country would be a disaster.

Americans should count their lucky stars that Trump is spending what should have been the golden years of life in public service.

Trump: Walz has Got to Go

Trump won’t stop the verbal onslaught against Walz until he leaves his post. Anything short of resignation will be a disservice to the taxpayers of the country.

“Tim Walz of Minnesota is a Crooked Governor!!! When you add in Election Fraud, then [Minnesota and California] are tied for first. Two Crooked Governors, two Crooked States!” – President Trump

Instead of immediately resigning in shame, Walz doubled down.

As every good attorney advises, deny no matter what. That’s exactly what Walz did.

The Minnesota governor even went on the offensive, criticizing Trump’s freezing of childcare payments to his home state.

Though some children might not receive sufficient care, the onus of childcare is meant to be on parents. After all, it is parents who made the decision to reproduce.

Therefore, parents, not taxpayers, should pay for childcare.

Trump will continue using the Minnesota Somali daycare fraud as political ammunition. The scandal might even propel the Republicans to wins in the midterm elections.

At a bare minimum, Tim Walz should resign and never be heard from again.

Walz has no Counterargument

Though Walz insists his state’s Dems identified and eliminated childcare fraudsters in the past, it was clearly the tip of the iceberg.

The justice department legitimized the Trump administration claims, charging nearly 100 Minnesotans with fraud.

How can Walz explain the false billing of childcare programs through the Minnesota department of human services?

He can’t.

He’s in a lose-lose situation in which his only move is to admit fault and step down from office. The seemingly inevitable Walz resignation is the direct outcome of the Trump administration’s vigilance.

If Trump weren’t in office and as aggressive as he is, the Walz fraud would have gone unnoticed possibly forever.

Thanks to President Trump, the fleecing of America is finally coming to an end.