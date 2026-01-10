NEVER FORGET 60 mins lied about Obama Spying on the Trump Campaign

Never forget when Donald Trump told 60 minutes to their face that Obama SPIED on his Campaign
60 Minutes should be sued into oblivion AGAIN
The proof is already in. Thank God Trump won this last election. Obama directed false intelligence reports to launch a coup against Trump and the United States.
The ODNI and Tulsi Gabbard confirmed a “TREASONOUS CONSPIRACY led by Barack Obama.”
The ODNI records released on Friday, Senator Chuck Grassley’s release on Monday of the appendix to the DOJ OIG’s June 2018 report known as the “Clinton annex,” and the HPSCI oversight report released today confirm a treasonous conspiracy led by President Obama and his national security team, including James Clapper, John Brennan, and James Comey, to manipulate and manufacture intelligence that promoted a contrived false narrative falsely claiming: “Putin aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances, when possible, by discrediting Secretary Clinton.”
From Donald Trump's Desk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.