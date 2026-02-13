Trump has Gone on a Cost Cutting EXTRAVAGANZA

Did you know President Trump has saved Americans $200 billion per year through strategic cost cutting?

If not, don’t feel bad.

There has been a coordinated effort to keep Americans in the dark about the president’s accomplishments.

President Trump has also cut a whopping 646 regulations. Those cuts will stimulate business, catalyze economic activity, and pave a path toward even more tax cuts.

Trimming the Fat for a Slimmed Down America

All in all, Trump’s cost cutting has resulted in a yearly savings of $1,500 per household. Though the savings come at the expense of bureaucrats, those swamp creatures will find work elsewhere.

The overarching aim?

To minimize Big Brother’s role while boosting the private sector.

It’s taking shape in the form of the President Trump-signed Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation executive order.

The purpose of the order is to prioritize prudent financial management to minimize regulation and frivolous spending.

[Donald Trump's Desk needs your help! Upgrade your subscription to read the rest of this article!]