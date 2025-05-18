The Inflation Reduction Act was one of the most foolish acts implemented by the Biden-Harris Administration.



As we saw in 2022 and 2023, it was completely unsuccessful in reducing inflation. This Act also weakened the US energy sector, as a lot of funds were directed towards unsuccessful renewable energy projects. Instead of ramping up oil production, Biden foolishly chose to drain our strategic petroleum reserves.



Energy security is a matter of national security, and we need leaders like Zeldin who understand that fossil fuels and other traditional energy sources are an important part of our global economic dominance. On top of this, it is also crucial for the United States to retain its strong position in developing AI.



While other DNC politicians have been trying to send us to the dark ages with their foolish Great Leap Forward renewable energy policies, Trump has been actively collaborating with leaders in energy and tech. His takeaway is very simple: We are going to need a lot of energy to power our AI investments, and these silly little windmills aren’t going to be sufficient.



One of the most unloved and misunderstood areas is nuclear energy. This low-emission and highly efficient source of energy will be key to helping the United States retain its economic hegemony. Trump and his cabinet members understand this very simple fact.





Trump Praises Nuclear as Solution for AI Growth

The green revolution spearheaded by the left has been disconnected from reality. The United States needs much more energy, especially with the growth of AI, and renewable energy sources are not equipped to supply us with this energy.



Donald Trump recently mentioned how the United States will need a lot more energy to support this transition. We should be exploiting our energy resources, like hydrocarbons and nuclear energy, to fill this upcoming demand.

Trump has spent a lot of time with tech leaders in recent months and is aware of the energy changes we need to make. Renewables won’t cut it, and we need to ramp up other sources, as Trump recently stated.

“They need electricity at levels that nobody’s ever experienced before to be successful, to be a leader in AI. The amount of electricity they need is like double what we have right now, and even triple what we have right now. It's incredible how much they need it to be the leader. And we're going to be able to do that. A windmill turning with its blades knocking out the birds and everything else is not going to make us competitive.”

China has had a laser focus on what it needs to do and has been investing heavily in AI and infrastructure. It has not been wasting its time with the Western renewable energy nonsense. Trump is prepared to make sure we remain globally competitive in AI and energy and don’t lose footing to China because of these foolish leftist policies.

Trump Fights Against Illogical Renewable Energy Investments



The DNC spent years throwing money at useless sources of renewable energy. However, the new DOE and EPA are now positioned to help us reclaim our dominance in traditional energy sources. Since entering office, Trump’s EPA has helped the USA save $20 billion on needless renewable energy spending.





Trump’s new EPA director understands that we need energy security to support AI, and he acknowledges that traditional energy sources will have to be a part of that plan. We can’t be foolish and miss out on this boom.



China has been aggressively expanding its nuclear capacity in the past few years, as there is no pro-renewable energy garbage there, only a long-term focus on gaining power. China now leads the world in nuclear power generation.

Countries with strong tech capabilities are still at risk if their energy sector is the Achilles' heel. China understands this fact already and is ensuring that it has the energy it needs to battle the West in AI and other industries.





Uranium Mythbusting



Uranium can be seen as the bridge between the energy transition, as it is a highly efficient and low-emission energy source. If countries are serious about cutting things like coal production, they first need to embrace the power of nuclear energy.





This chart shows the CO2 equivalent emissions per gigawatt hour of energy, easily displaying how nuclear energy is the best low-emissions option that we have, and that it is even superior to solar and wind.

If one wants to balance the act of energy security for AI and helping the environment, replacing coal with uranium is the most logical first move. This is especially true when one considers the environmental costs of solar panels.

Another overlooked benefit of uranium is that it is the most efficient of all energy sources.

Uranium is the perfect compromise. But the radical left is unwilling to embrace the potential of nuclear energy and instead wants to waste money on wind and solar energy.



The AI Race

Sensitive industries, like AI and semiconductors, are major drivers of the economy and could become national security issues. The renewable energy push is a complete sham that will weaken our national security if it isn’t addressed.





According to Stanford’s Global Vibrancy Tool, the United States is still leading in AI, but many countries are beginning to catch up.

For example, Chinese companies have filed the most patents for new AI technologies. This new AI race may be akin to the space race of previous decades, and we need all of the technological, energy, and infrastructure support that we can get. If not, we are at a high risk of being overtaken by countries like China.

Bringing Balance and Logic to the EPA

The radical renewable energy policies implemented by the DNC have damaged our national security and economic potential. We need leadership that understands the balancing act between building a healthy and innovative economy and protecting the environment.



Zeldin is well equipped to implement energy policies that boost our economic innovation and national security, while also protecting our air and water.

The United States needs to do everything it can to restore key industries like the automotive industry, and also ensure that we continue to be innovative in other areas like AI. Unfortunately, our battle is also against radical leftists who push for energy policies that would undermine our success.



Developing a stronger nuclear energy sector in the United States is one of the first most logical steps to ensuring that our economy will have a fighting chance against some of the rising global giants in this space. Trump has taken the time to talk to people working in industries like tech and nuclear energy, and has installed a sane cabinet that will implement some of the economic solutions this country needs.





