Some on the political right claim Dr. Anthony Fauci is a threat to national security and even the human condition as a whole. If Donald Trump is re-elected, he might tab RFK Jr. as his health secretary.

Rand Paul might also be selected for a cabinet role. If this political all-star team forms in the White House, the truth about Dr. Fauci will finally be exposed for the nation to see.

RFK Jr. Will Continue the War on Vaccines

RFK Jr. is the nation’s most respected conspiracy theorist. The son of Bobby Kennedy digressed from family politics when deviating from the Democrats to endorse Republican Donald Trump for the presidency. If selected for a Cabinet role, RFK Jr. will likely attempt to dismantle federal health agencies’ functions for improved public safety. Moreover, eliminating layers of unnecessary bureaucracy would simplify government.

RFK Jr. would also likely do some digging to find out the truth about Dr. Fauci. The former political independent has been a critic of vaccines for decades. Ideally, Fauci’s crimes against humanity would be exposed and parents would finally have a say in whether their kids are vaccinated.

However, Kennedy would have to be appointed to a powerful role such as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) for such an outcome to come to fruition.

At the moment, all the public knows is that Trump “probably would” appoint RFK Jr. to a role in his Cabinet. J.D. Vance, the vice presidential nominee on the Republican ticket, has stated there is no quid pro quo deal to give Kennedy a Cabinet post for his endorsement of Trump.

Kennedy Isn’t Letting the Cat out of the Bag

When pressed for comment about what he might do as a member of Trump’s Cabinet, Kennedy did not provide any details. Kennedy and his campaign refused to respond to media requests for his plans on improving public health if approved by Congress to serve the nation. It is possible that Kennedy will serve as the head of the aforementioned HHS that has a $1.5 trillion budget.

Kennedy doesn’t have a formal background in medicine yet he is an attorney. The former presidential candidate practiced environmental law. Moreover, Kennedy is the founder of Children’s Health Defense, a group that is staunchly anti-vax. Kennedy used the organization to take aim at Dr. Fauci and other public health officials who push unproven vaccines on innocent children and adults.

Kennedy is on the record as saying Fauci should be prosecuted if it is proven he committed even a single crime. RFK would likely spearhead such an effort if he is tasked with running the HHS. He might even go as far as completely dismantling the HHS’s dozen-plus agencies for a total revamp.

Rand Paul is all in on Taking Down Dr. Fauci

The trifecta of Trump, RFK Jr. and Rand Paul might culminate in an end to Fauci’s career. The doctor might even find himself in jail after prosecution for pushing harmful clot shots to the taxpaying public.

Paul has promised to unleash what he refers to as “bombshell revelations” against the doctor. Paul insists he has emails revealing Fauci was aware gain of function caused Covid virus manipulation that likely stemmed from the infamous Wuhan, China lab.

The Kentucky Republican also highlighted how Fauci intentionally circumvented the safety committee assigned to reviewing the jab’s efficacy. Rewind to the beginning of the pandemic and Paul attacked Fauci in a Senate hearing when exploring the potential origins of the virus.

If Paul is correct, Fauci is concealing the truth about his gain of function research. It appears Fauci helped develop and push the use of gain of function to alter the Covid virus and other viruses, ultimately boosting transmissibility.

The logic in such a diabolical scheme would be to create a pandemic from which Fauci’s Big Pharma friends would greatly benefit.

The Tide of Public Opinion is Turning Against Fauci

Americans’ growing reticence to jab their kids with Big Pharma vaccines is a sign of a pendulum shift away from big government toward individual liberty. With each passing day, more Americans are questioning Fauci and his response to the Covid pandemic.

Will the shifting tide of public opinion be strong enough to remove Democrats from office and pave a path for the prosecution of Fauci? We’ll find out in less than 70 days.