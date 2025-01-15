“This will go to a very high level, I’m convinced. . . There were reliable crooks that did this operation.” – Dr. Darren Beattie
If you were waiting for Trump to take office to see the people responsible for staging the January 6th incident at the nation’s capitol, get ready to watch the fireworks. Alex Jones interviews Dr. Darren Beattie, former Trump advisor and professor of political science, to reveal that the Feds are about to go down.
The FBI quietly started the so-called insurrection. Trump has said, “People who did some bad things weren’t prosecuted, and people who did nothing are in jail, and yes I’ll be making some pardons.” He’s referring to the innocent Americans who were thrown in solitary confinement over Jan. 6 while Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell, and the FBI orchestrated a riot to serve their political purposes.
The Pipe Bomber & Ray Epps
Thomas Massie just released a report on the pipe bomber. Trump has said that the FBI knows who the pipe bomber is, but hasn’t told the public, and is likely covering up who the true bomber is.
