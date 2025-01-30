For years, online censorship against conservatives has been a disturbing part of our everyday lives. People who spoke out about the risky nature of COVID vaccines had their accounts shadowbanned and deactivated. Americans who dare to challenge the status quo in any tangible way are also repeatedly dinged by social media “fact checkers.”

Despite claims to the contrary, none of this is happening in a fair or objective manner. As a matter of fact, online censorship is specifically curated to have the worst impacts on conservatives. Over the years, this trend has led to the emergence of alternative platforms, such as Rumble, Parler, and Gab.

Americans, at the end of the day, deserve the right to speak freely without social media companies penalizing us for it. However, as the Biden era comes to an end, one major social media platform is now walking back its past embrace of censorship.

Meta Does a Complete 180 on Woke Fact Checkers

For far too long, the Biden administration got away with censoring Americans via social media. Administration officials directly connected with these companies, letting them know they’d face various penalties if they failed to implement safeguards against so-called “misinformation.”

Of course, the misinformation in question was nothing more than legitimate free speech, something all Americans have a right to under the First Amendment. However, when Elon Musk purchased what used to be Twitter and turned it into X, everything changed.

As the new year kicks off, Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that his social media sites will be eliminating fact-checkers. This means Americans can freely converse on platforms like Facebook and Instagram without being “corrected” by overlords with clear political agendas.

This change in direction has been confirmed by not just Zuckerberg, but also Facebook’s Chief Global Affairs officer Joel Kaplan.

Big Tech Still Has a Lot to Answer For

While it’s great to see Meta moving away from censorship, there are still many unanswered questions. What happens to the accounts of people who were suspended for speaking out against COVID vaccines? Is Zuckerberg going to hold firm to free speech or walk things back the moment Democrats come after him?

All of this remains to be seen. Right now, many patriots are taking note of the timing surrounding all this. When the Biden administration was in office, Zuckerberg didn’t have any issues with turning Meta into a deep state footsoldier. However, with President Trump set to return to the Oval Office in less than two weeks, Zuckerberg has suddenly had a change of heart.

Some might argue that the Meta founder’s change is more about politics, rather than a true belief in upholding free speech rights. It’s easy to make a decision when it’s supported by the incoming administration.

Resisting the tyrannical demands from the Biden regime years before power is set to change is quite different. Unfortunately, Zuckerberg failed to meet the moment, in this regard, when it counted the most.

All Banned Accounts Must Be Immediately Restored

During Meta’s era of censorship, countless people saw their accounts terminated with little to no recourse. If Zuckerberg truly wants to walk back this history of censorship, he can reinstate profiles across Facebook and Instagram that were previously shut down.

Terminating these accounts ultimately stopped the flow of information and important debates. Moreover, much of the so-called information that Meta was fearful of proliferating actually turned out to be factually accurate.

For instance, Americans who warned that COVID vaccines could cause physical harm were correct. They weren’t spreading baseless conspiracy theories. To this day, countless Americans who got these jabs are now suffering from heart defects, strokes, and various debilitating medical issues.

Some are trying to detox their bodies from the vaccinations, but not everyone has this luxury. For many people, the damage from COVID jabs is done and there’s no going back.

Keep Your Eye on Big Tech in the Years Ahead

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about big tech, it’s that they can’t really be taken at face value. For quite some time, these companies denied that government officials had any influence over their policies.

Though with a little digging, Americans learned that members of the Biden administration were directly communicating with Meta and other similar corporations. Central to this communication was making it clear that accounts which challenged the status quo about COVID vaccines (and other contentious issues) needed to be removed.

If there’s one thing the deep state does, it’s attempt to lull Americans into a feeling of complacency before moving for the kill. Based on what we’ve seen from the likes of Meta and Zuckerberg, they’re more concerned with protecting their own bottom line, rather than standing up for what’s really right.

This, alone, should be enough to make Americans cautious. Despite the recent turn away from Biden-era censorship, we the people can’t be too quick to give any of the big tech elites a pass.