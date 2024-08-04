Elon Musk Calls Out Trump Opponents as Traitors
The world's richest man also endorsed Donald J Trump
Elon Musk is making a foray into politics after successful ventures in the internet, online payment and auto industries. Granted, the world’s richest man will never be able to run for president as he was born in South Africa. However, Musk is making an impact on the upcoming election.
Musk is Joining Team Trump
Musk’s financial donation to the super PAC that supports the re-election of Donald Trump was initially reported by Bloomberg WSJ - But, that story turned out to be fake.
However, we have seen Elon endorsed Trump after the fail assassination attempt.
