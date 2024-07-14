Elon Musk is making a foray into politics after successful ventures in the internet, online payment and auto industries. Granted, the world’s richest man will never be able to run for president as he was born in South Africa. However, Musk is making an impact on the upcoming election.

Musk is donating a substantial amount of money to a political action committee (PAC) supporting former president Donald Trump. Here are all the details you need to know.

Musk is Joining Team Trump

Musk’s financial donation to the super PAC that supports the re-election of Donald Trump was initially reported by Bloomberg. Though the exact amount of the donation was not revealed to the media, it is likely a sizable figure as Musk is a billionaire.

The donation to the pro-Trump super PAC comes only a couple months after Musk indicated he would not spend anything on either candidate’s presidential campaign. Musk, a former Democrat, has pivoted to the right in recent years. In particular, Musk favors Trump for his strong border policy and anti-transgender stance.

Musk’s financial support for Trump comes on the heels of a meeting with the former president at his home in Florida. The tech billionaire has also expressed support for Robert Kennedy Jr. though it is unclear if he will be on the ballot this November.