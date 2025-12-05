“Peace in the Middle East.” It’s a mantra everyone who lived through the 90s heard on a daily basis.

That peace was never sustained. The war-torn region spiraled into chaos after the Gulf War.

Will peace in the Middle East ever be achieved?

Donald Trump is close to spearheading a peace deal that would stabilize the region.

Trump’s Art of the Deal is Being put to the Test

Trump, the author of The Art of the Deal business strategy book, is putting his philosophy into action. Instead of giving Saudi Arabia the cold shoulder, Trump wisely invited the nation’s leader, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, to the White House.

Though Salman might have been involved in the killing of a subversive journalist, he is still a powerful geopolitical player.

Trump recognized that indisputable fact and extended an olive branch to the Saudi royal in the spirit of dealmaking.

“Arab Leaders from all over the World, in particular the highly respected Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who has just left the United States, have asked me to use the power and influence of the Presidency to bring an immediate halt to what is taking place.” – President Trump

The Saudis are important as they control the flow of the region’s oil. Moreover, the Saudi government is alleged to have financed radical Islamicist terrorists.

If Trump can pacify the Saudis, we’ll be once step closer to establishing peace in the volatile Middle East. Trump went as far as teasing the prospect of the Saudis signing onto the Abraham Accords.

Trump’s 4D Chess Maneuvering has a Singular Aim

Why did Trump strike Iran’s nuclear facilities?

One word: Peace.

Disarming the budding nuclear power of Iran charts a course for a peace deal. Eliminating the nation’s nuclear facilities expedites deal-making through deescalation.

The nuclear disarmament of Iran constitutes an endorsement of regional peace, emphasizing business over violence.

The oil-rich nations of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar greatly benefit from reduced regional volatility. That’s precisely why those nations treated Trump like royalty when he visited the region in the Spring.

There is Still Work to Do

What’s next for Trump?

Determining the future of Gaza. Ideally, Gaza will be transformed into a bastion of free trade and tourism.

Trump has floated out the idea of converting the hostile strip of land into a travel destination. If the leader of the free world paves a path for that conversion, it would make him the favorite for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“The war in Gaza is over. Peace in the Middle East.” – President Trump

How did he do it?

Trump steered the region toward peace with a strategic dealmaking plan. The initial phase of the Trump Plan led to the release of 20 hostages and thousands of Palestinian detainees and prisoners.

Israeli forces then withdrew from Gaza at specific boundary points. Though many families in the region returned to rubble instead of homes, the violence appears to be over.

Who can we thank?

President Trump. He guided both sides toward a mutually beneficial peace deal.

The silence that ensued was music to the ears of frightened Palestinians. It’s quite the contrast from the nearly constant buzzing of drones and fire from overhead in previous months.

Maintaining Peace After the Ceasefire

Trump’s challenge now becomes maintaining peace following the ceasefire. Palestinians will continue to make their way back to parts of northern Gaza, hopefully without additional injury or death.

Trump is also partially responsible for coordinating the hundreds of trucks delivering aid to the region. Those trucks will make their way into Gaza on a daily basis in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

The deliveries will help repair and rebuild Gaza infrastructure damaged in retaliation for the events of October 7th. Though it might take years or even decades to fully rebuild water lines, electrical systems, and sewage pipes, the effort will be worth it.

Will the rebuild really happen?

If the Israelis adhere to the Trump Plan, it will. The plan calls for Israeli forces to retreat to a specific line of withdrawal in Gaza.

The hope is that Palestinians and Hamas remain peaceful throughout the rebuild process.

Though Hamas might not ever completely disarm, the group is clearly downtrodden following Israel’s response to hostage-taking.

Trump’s Plan Constitutes Hope

Time will tell if both sides honor their respective sides of the ceasefire deal.

If everything goes according to plan, Gaza will gradually morph from its current status of a tent city into a hotbed for tourism.

“The Board of Peace [for Gaza’s redevelopment will] include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the World.” – President Trump

The transformation would be an economic boon for local Arabs, ultimately converting the war-torn space into an economic haven.

The challenge?

Preventing conflict in other parts of the region from spilling over into Gaza. Trump’s goal now becomes convincing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to minimize or even halt strikes against Lebanon.

It appears Trump’s end game is to enrich the region through peaceful economic activity.

It is that mutually beneficial enrichment that has the potential to finally bring peace to the Middle East.