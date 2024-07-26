The SAVE Act was introduced on May 8 by Senator Mike Lee, Texas Representative Chip Roy and Speaker Mike Johnson. The purpose of the legislation is to protect the integrity of elections held in the United States. The overarching aim of the SAVE Act is to ensure only Americans vote in the nation’s federal elections.

Electoral Fraud is a Threat to Democracy

Elon Musk recently tweeted that those who oppose the SAVE Act are traitors to the United States. Short for Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, SAVE establishes rules to prevent election fraud.

Take a deep dive into the language of the SAVE Act and you’ll find it mandates proof of United States citizenship. Failure to present proof of citizenship precludes registration to vote in national elections.

The logic in passing the SAVE Act is to prevent illegal aliens who have not paid taxes into the United States’ economy from voting. Though federal law does not permit noncitizens from voting in national elections, the SAVE Act takes the law a step further. The bill mandates that those who want to register to vote display proof of citizenship to register.

The SAVE Act Might Save America

It is possible that the SAVE Act will prevent election fraud to the point that Republicans sweep presidential and Congressional elections. Current polling indicates Trump and Biden are neck and neck. A couple thousand votes has the potential to tilt the balance of power to either side of the political aisle.

It is no secret that the Biden – Harris administration left the border door open, intentionally allowing Mexicans into our nation. Those impoverished Mexicans are registering to vote. The vast majority of Mexican immigrants will pull the levers next to the names of Democrat politicians.

The illegal immigrant voting fiasco amounts to an invasion of paupers who speak minimal English, have no marketable skills and need welfare. Though some immigrants will eventually become fluent in English and make meaningful contributions, many will weigh down the welfare system. Moreover, it typically takes one or two generations of immigrant offspring to make a significant impact on the economy and society.

Millions of Undocumented Immigrants are Ready to Vote

Senator Lee’s latest press conference covering the SAVE Act was quite informative. Lee insists 12 million undocumented immigrants have moved into the United States since Biden was elected. Do the math and it amounts to an average of three million immigrants per year.

If Lee is correct, the aggregate number of noncitizens currently living in the United States amounts to a whopping 30 million. Lee’s estimates reveal that one in every 11 people currently living in the country might be a noncitizen. Lee’s signature on the SAVE Act will help pave a path toward requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

Lee even went as far as accusing the Biden administration of handing voter registration paperwork to illegal immigrants. According to Lee, the Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, stated that immigrants who cross the border are given several handouts.

For one, Paxton insists the Biden administration gives illegal immigrants Social Security numbers. The illegal immigrants might also be handed voter registration forms to tip the balance of power to the political left.

Biden’s 2020 Election is Proof That Illegals are Voting

Biden narrowly emerged as the victor in the 2020 election. The current president allegedly won the popular vote and the electoral college. However, if you were to subtract the votes cast by illegal immigrants, you would likely find former President Trump would have won.

The challenge lies in proving illegals voted in the 2020 election. Speaker Johnson admitted proving that illegals voted is nearly impossible. The hope is that the SAVE Act makes it easier to prevent voter fraud for a genuinely fair electoral process.

Former President Trump chimed in on the issue after the 2016 election. Trump insinuated illegal immigrants voted for Hillary Clinton eight years ago. Trump’s claim that such illegal voting was widespread to the point that it gave Clinton the popular vote. Though Trump lost the national popular vote by several million, he won the electoral college.

As Speaker Johnson recently stated, it would take merely 1% of illegal immigrants casting votes in the United States to re-elect Biden. That 1% of illegal immigrant votes would equate to hundreds of thousands of ballots. It is quite possible that presidential election vote totals in key states will be decided by a hundred thousand votes or less.