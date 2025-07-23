Zohran Mamdani has emerged as the face of the far left. Mamdani, the child of wealthy New York socialites, appears to be a faux populist.

New Yorkers chose him to be the Democratic candidate for Mayor of New York.

There’s a chance that Mamdani will end up losing the mayoral general election to a third-party candidate after New Yorkers come to their senses.

Even worse, Mamdani might ultimately be arrested.

Chauffering NY’s Limousine Liberal to Jail

Mamdani’s support for illegal immigrants living in the sanctuary city of New York might end up costing him his freedom.

There’s a chance that border czar Tom Homan will direct ICE to arrest Mamdani and other leftist mayors who harbor illegals.

Mamdani made a massive mistake when promising to prevent ICE from physically removing illegal aliens in the Big Apple. Homan has the power to arrest Mamdani for obstructing the law.

“Good luck with that...we’re gonna double down, triple down on sanctuary cities.” – Homan in response to Mamdani’s anti-ICE statement

The limousine liberal even went as far as indicating he will “Trump-proof” the city that never sleeps.

According to Mamdani, Trump, and Homan are “plucking” hardworking New Yorkers from their loving spouses and kids.

The socialist’s emotional plea defies immigration law and sabotages NY’s gentrified housing market. Ironically, Mamdani has made housing the core issue of his campaign.

If Mamdani was genuinely interested in lowering housing costs, he would comply with ICE to deport illegal immigrants.

The removal of illegals would reduce housing demand and increase supply. In response, the market would level out, ultimately helping lower and middle-class apartment-seekers.

Tom Homan is on a Mission

Though arresting Mamdani and other mayors would be a public relations nightmare for the Trump administration, it might come to that.

As is the case with presidents, there is the potential for mayors and other elected officials to govern from jail, albeit to a limited extent.

“Federal law trumps him every day, every hour of every minute. We’re going to be in New York City, matter of fact, because it’s a sanctuary city and President Trump made it clear a week and a half ago — we’re going to double down and triple down on sanctuary cities.” – Homan

As stated by the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, federal law supersedes state law. This means Homan has the law and the power of the state on his side.

Mamdani’s promise to defy federal law might ultimately doom his political career, potentially on the day that he takes office.

Homan is correct when shrugging off Mamdani’s vow to protect illegal immigrants living in New York. The border czar describes the socialist’s promise as nothing more than political rhetoric.

In the end, Mamdani’s immigrant protection promise has no legal merit whatsoever. Homan’s ICE force will legally arrest the New York Mayor and ultimately prevail in court.

ICE is Sending NY a Message

Pay close attention to Homan’s interviews and you’ll find he is steering ICE forces to New York and other large cities. The border czar and former director of ICE has stated New York is his number one priority.

“We’re going to concentrate in sanctuary cities because we know they’re releasing public safety threats and national security threats back to the street. So we know we’ve got a problem there. Not only are we going to send more agents to the neighborhood, we are going to increase worksite enforcement tenfold.” – Homan

The logic in targeting the Big Apple is that the city has long had sanctuary policies in place to safeguard illegal immigrants.

Though some of those immigrants will inevitably return to the states after deportation, they will be forced to do so in compliance with immigration law.

New Yorkers are Sabotaging Their City

Above all, what matters most is that houses, apartments, and jobs are made available to economically stressed New Yorkers.

In a roundabout way, the city slickers voted against their own self-interest when choosing Mamdani as a potential mayor. The decision will backfire unless Homan and Trump come to the city’s rescue.

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous.” - Trump

Things are about to get interesting. We are less than four months away from New York’s mayoral election.

If Mamdani wins, look for Homan to honor his promise and arrest Mamdani for breaking the law.