We’ve been hearing it for years: “Trump is a Nazi.” “Trump is Hitler.” “Trump is a fascist.” The Left has impeached him, lied about him, led him through the courts, and raided his house. He’s been shot at. Assassins hid in wait for him as he golfed. He’s been slandered, plotted against, and constantly besmirched.

And he’s still standing. Words thrown around like sticks and stones slide off of Trump like raindrops off a freshly waxed presidential limousine. But, because they don't have anything else, the Left–from Big Tech to Mainstream Media–keep at it. Calling names seems to be all they know how to do.

The Left may cool down the rhetoric for a time as they regroup to attack President-elect Trump anew. It won’t last. Soon enough, they’ll be back at it again. It’s all they know. They have no shame.

For example, Wikipedia published “Donald Trump and Fascism” on September 21, 2024. It was the same day British news outlet The Guardian published an article titled, “Is Donald Trump a Fascist?” The geniuses who wrote the Wikipedia piece used The Guardian as a source.

In an X post, conservative commentator Wilfred Reilly concluded, “This site [Wikepedia] is permanently broken.” That’s likely an understatement.

Larry Sanger, a Wikipedia co-founder, warned the site cannot be trusted because it has been transformed into a “propaganda” machine for the Leftist “establishment.”

Sanger started the “encyclopedia of opinion” back in 2001 hoping to offer neutrality through “multiple points of view” on “hot button issues.” That’s not how it panned out.

Conservatives are now “sternly warned if not kicked out” if they attempt to voice opinions that don't toe the Leftist line. Sanger calls it–and rightly so–“propaganda.”

At Wikipedia, “You can’t cite Fox News on socio-political issues. It’s just banned now,” Sanger said in an interview on Unherd’s Lockdown TV.

“It means that if a controversy does not appear in the mainstream centre-left media, then it’s not going to appear on Wikipedia,” Sanger continued.

“If only one version of the facts is allowed then that gives a huge incentive to wealthy and powerful people to seize control of things like Wikipedia in order to shore up their power,” he added.

Well said, Larry Sanger. The Leftist elite craves only one thing: power. To get it, they’ll do anything–even play God by creating what they then pass off as truth and reality.

Creating “Truth” By Lying

An article in Pirate Wires demonstrates the lengths Leftists will go to bend the truth to their liking–in other words making untruth out of truth.

According to the article, the Wikipedia “Trump is a Fascist” page relies on:

• Contributions from just two editors comprise 91.2% of the “Donald Trump and Fascism” article’s content, suggesting a tightly coordinated effort to control the narrative • While the “Trumpism” Wikipedia page argues that Trumpism “has significant authoritarian leanings,” describing it as “far-right,” “national-populist,” and “neo-nationalist,” it relies on a source that argues exactly the opposite • One of the next major citations to the “Trumpism” article that claims that the movement displays “significant authoritarian leaning” is sourced to sociologist Richard Hanmann who was eulogized in 2021 as “a committed leftist, an anti-imperialist, and a true activist-scholar”

Put another way, the “Trump is a Fascist” page is so achingly biased that even a freshman in high school would spot it and call it out. Never use Wikipedia as a credible source is a lesson that must be learned by students and graduates from progressive colleges–which includes almost all of them–alike.

Fall Back and Regroup

Now that Trump has won the election by a blowout, expect the Leftists to fall back and regroup for a time. They’ll try to play nice in an effort to save face.

The problem is that they don't have anything to fall back on. Word games are the only games they know how to play, and for the Left words need not correspond to reality. When reality clobbers them on the head as it did on Nov.5, they’re bound to reel and may be slow to react.

Maybe that’s why the day after the election the Wikipedia “Donald Trump and fascism” page is still up. At least one editor, however, had enough sense to request the article be deleted.

A box at the top of the page reads:

An editor has nominated this article for deletion.

You are welcome to participate in the deletion discussion, which will decide whether or not to retain it. Feel free to improve the article, but do not remove this notice before the discussion is closed. For more information, see the guide to deletion.

If asking for groupthink to spread propaganda seems stupid, it is. In the immortal words of Forest Gump, “Stupid is as stupid does”

Wikipedia is broken. Like the rest of the lunatic Left, it’s dying from the very confusion it created to fool the rest of us. It’s not working. Stay tuned, though, they’ll lick their wounds for a time and be right back at it.