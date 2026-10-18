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Watch the video above, starting right at the 0:00 mark, because the opening seconds set up everything that follows.

Within moments, the video plays a clip of a prediction that when Trump got in, the economy was going to tank. The very next line answers it: the economy will hit new highs. Whoever said what, the contrast is the point. One side forecast disaster. The other bet on growth.

Now keep watching, because that is only the beginning.

The video moves into a topic Thomas Sowell has spent a career untangling: how statistics get used to tell a story. Around the 6:01 mark, the narration describes his argument that income brackets can hide how real people move between economic groups over time. Flesh and blood people, not fixed categories. A person in the bottom bracket one year does not stay there forever, and the video walks through numbers about how many people climb out.

Why does that matter for Trump economics?

Because the pro-growth case has always been about opportunity. It says the goal is not to carve up a fixed pie but to bake a bigger one, so that the first job leads to the second, and the second leads to a business of your own. Around the 8:04 mark, the video lays out that idea in plain terms: a more deregulated economy where people get the first job, then the second, and maybe one day own the restaurant. That is upward mobility, and it is the heart of the optimistic economic vision.

The video also takes on inflation, and it does not hedge. Starting at 5:24, a speaker argues that inflation is made in Washington, because only Washington can create money, and that too much government spending and money creation is what drives it. If you believe that, the path to a stronger economy is clear: spend less, tax less, and let people build.

What happens when government gets out of the way?

The 1948 job market segment, beginning around 15:26, offers a glimpse. Teenagers had far lower unemployment than they do today. The jobs were there, and people were expected to work and able to find it. The video presents that as a lesson about what happens when rules do not shut the door on the first rung of the ladder.

That is the kind of economy supporters of Trump’s agenda say they want: more jobs, more opportunity, fewer barriers, and a government that stops pretending it can run everything better than the people can.

And here is the part that should excite anyone who loves Sowell’s way of thinking. He does not ask what sounds compassionate. He asks what actually works, and what the incentives are. Pro-growth policy is built on exactly that question.

The video ends with a sharp argument about printing money and about trusting experts who keep getting it wrong. Whatever you think of the personalities, it makes you want to look at the numbers yourself.

That is exactly what Thomas Sowell Substack is here for. Every week, clear-eyed economic thinking, grounded in facts and free of political spin, so you can judge for yourself who has been right and who has been wrong.

Right now, you can subscribe to Thomas Sowell Substack for 76% off for a full year. But this deal ends in 16 days. After that, the price goes back up.

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