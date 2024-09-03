Religious conservatives throughout the nation believe divine intervention saved Donald Trump’s life. Those with faith in a benevolent God insist that all-powerful entity is responsible for Trump’s last-millisecond head turn. It is that head turn that caused Thomas Crooks’ bullet to strike the top of the former president’s ear.

The “Why” of God’s Willingness to Save Trump

Trump’s life is valuable for one reason: he intends to save America. Our nation is the last with meaningful liberty and justice.

Aside from Israel, Canada, France and precious few other countries, the United States is one of the world’s last remaining democracies.

Most importantly, Trump and Americans value free speech. A loving God also wants his children to speak freely.

Project 2025, a conservative political plan for the country’s future that is loosely tied to Trump, aligns with God’s teachings. The plan calls for a return to tradition in which one man and one woman occupy every home. In that home, the couple raises a family. Men work, women take care of the kids and pornography is banned from the internet.

God would endorse such a righteous and wholesome plan for the nation.

“It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness.” – Donald Trump

Those who question Trump’s reference to divine intervention are encouraged to put on their thinking caps and engage in critical thinking. What are the odds that Trump would turn his head a fraction of a second before a bullet struck it, preventing a life-ending headshot? The former president’s head-turn saved his life.

Trump is Highly Favored

One has to question whether a divine force planted a “thought bubble” of sorts into Trump’s mind at the moment he turned to the side. Such divine intervention helped the former president avoid a kill-shot.

Such a hypothetical scenario seems outlandish to the unfaithful yet perfectly realistic to those who believe in a higher power.

“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead. By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God, I’m still here.” – Donald Trump in an interview with the New York Post

The faithful are well aware that God transcends thought, time and space. Such a super intelligence would undoubtedly be capable of temporarily hijacking someone’s freewill for a divine purpose. True believers insist an angelic force or even God himself ensured Trump turned his head at just the right moment.

Trump has Sidestepped Homicidal Lunatics in the Past

If it seems like attention spans are shrinking, it is because they are. Technology has created an on-demand society characterized by a 24/7 news cycle and instant gratification. As a result, precious few people remember the attempt on Trump’s life in 2016.

It was merely eight years ago when a protester rushed onto the stage to surround Trump during a campaign speech. The protestor made it to the stage edge yet Trump stood his ground Trump insisted he was ready to take on the attacker though it was better for his guards to handle the matter.

Secret Service agents swarmed the attempted assassin and ultimately prevented a potential stabbing or worse.

Fast forward to the end of the ’16 campaign and Trump was targeted once again. The Don was pulled away from a crowd after authorities notified the Secret Service that a crazed individual was armed.

Teflon Don as Trump is often called, really does have nine lives, similar to a tough street alley cat.

Donald Trump is on a Biblical Mission to Save America

At this point, no one should doubt that Trump is obsessed with saving this once-great nation. The former president has survived multiple assassination attempts thanks to God’s grace. Though The Don might not be able to spearhead legislation that copies the exact wording of Project 2025, he will make an effort.

What matters most is that a patriarch returns to the Oval Office to put the country back on the path of morality. Trump led his family to the promised land and he will also lead America back to glory. It’s God’s plan for Donald and for loyal patriots who are proud to call America home.