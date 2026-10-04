From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump’s Desk

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Denise
Oct 4

Some years ago I read that Harvard, Yale and Princeton were all sitting on massive amounts of money. Wonder if many know the long ago history. All three began as Seminary's to educate young men as pastors. My how far those colleges have fallen.

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