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Harvard’s president made a public case against the administration’s decision to pull research funding from the university, arguing that the cuts don’t even target the people the administration claims are causing problems — and that hurting Harvard ultimately hurts the entire country, since Harvard research benefits far more people than just the university itself.

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That argument sounds reasonable until you ask a more basic question underneath it.

Why does Harvard get treated as too important to ever face real consequences?

Because for decades, it’s been able to count on exactly that assumption. Universities, as a category, almost never go out of business regardless of performance — the funding keeps arriving whether or not the institution is actually serving students, taxpayers, or the country well. That’s not true of any other major institution in American life. Businesses that fail close. Hospitals that fail lose patients. Universities that fail keep cashing checks, protected by prestige, tradition, and a public assumption that their value is simply too obvious to question.

Cutting research funding is one of the only tools available that actually breaks that pattern. It’s blunt, and it’s imprecise in exactly the way Harvard’s president points out — but the imprecision isn’t really the point. The point is that nothing else has worked. Public criticism hasn’t worked. Years of mounting concern over what’s actually happening on campuses hasn’t worked. The only thing that reliably gets an insulated institution’s attention is money, because money is the one thing that institution has never had to actually earn the way everyone else does.

If an institution has never once had to answer for its failures, what message does continuing to fund it without conditions actually send?

It sends the message that the money comes regardless — that prestige alone is sufficient justification, with no accountability attached. That’s precisely the assumption this funding fight challenges directly, for the first time in a long time.

There’s also a broader argument buried inside Harvard’s objection worth taking seriously on its own terms: that research happening at elite universities serves the whole country, not just the institution housing it. That’s true as far as it goes. But it also assumes research is somehow uniquely tied to university infrastructure, when a significant and growing share of major research — including, by many accounts, a great deal of cancer and medical research — already happens outside university walls entirely, at private labs, independent institutes, and companies with no campus at all. If research doesn’t actually require Harvard specifically, the argument for unconditional funding starts to look a lot more like institutional habit than genuine necessity.

What would it actually take for a university this insulated to start taking accountability seriously?

Based on how long the current arrangement has gone unchallenged, probably nothing short of exactly what’s happening now — a real, material consequence, applied directly, with no exceptions carved out because of reputation.

Watch the full discussion above for how this fight is playing out in real time.

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