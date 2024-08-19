The word "valor" brings to mind brave acts amid incredible danger. Valorous men died at the Alamo. They were among the 300 Spartans who stood against thousands of Persians at the Battle of Thermopylae. A Silver Star or a Medal of Honor is awarded to brave soldiers.

Valor is one of the things you can’t put a price on. That’s what makes it so valuable, and that's why people steal it.

Stolen valor is a crime. According to the Armed Forces Benefit Association, the cowardly act is “falsely claiming military service, falsely claiming a certain rank which was not earned, and can also include the wear or claim of certain military awards or decorations that were never actually awarded.”

By that definition, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whom Kamala Harris selected as her far-left running mate in the 2024 presidential election, is a criminal. But Walz won’t be held responsible for paying a fine or doing jail time for his cowardly actions. Our two-tiered justice system — which hands out “Get Out of Jail Free” cards to progressives while weaponizing the justice system against conservatives — will see to that.

Let’s hope Walz isn’t rewarded for stealing valor by claiming the title of Vice-President of the United States. And yet, in a world turned upside down, it could happen.

It’s easy to imagine a progressive political strategist opining, “The truth doesn't matter. It’s all about marketing. Whoever produces the best slogan wins, even when it’s a damned lie.”

“I hear you,” replies a colleague. “Most Americans aren’t paying attention and most of those who do have the attention spans of gnats. Come up with a glitzy image of a candidate and a good catchphrase demonizing the opponent. That’s how to win an election.”

Tim Walz is a trained progressive. He knows how to lie by taking a thread of truth and sewing it into his favorite narrative. Have you heard the one about Walz carrying a weapon of war into a combat zone when he was in the National Guard? Care to guess which part was the lie?

Hint: Walz did serve in the National Guard

The Case Against Walz

In 2018, when running for governor, Walz said, “We can research the impacts of gun violence. We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war.”

While in the service, Walz was stationed in Italy. You can imagine how dangerous that deployment was. Valor earned? Not. It would be exceedingly difficult, even for a professional liar, to convince anyone Italy was a war zone when Walz was there.

And it wasn’t a one-time mistake or a slip of the tongue, though Walz recently claimed he merely misspoke at the event in question. If that’s the case, misspeaking is Walz’s preferred modus operandi. For him, lying must feel like he’s telling the truth.

CNN’s Jake Foreman called it out. “Walz did make a comment speaking to a group, he’s done it a couple of times, where he has used language that has suggested that he carried weapons in a fighting situation.”

In case you didn’t know, CNN almost always runs covers for progressives. But stealing valor is a bridge too far for some of their reporters.

“There is no evidence that at any time Governor Walz was in a position of being shot at, and some of his language could easily be seen to suggest he was, so that is absolutely false,” Foreman continued.

Walz's counterpart, J.D. Vance, former Marine and Republican vice-presidential nominee, impugned Walz during a Michigan campaign event for using “stolen valor” for political gain.

“He [Walz] said we shouldn’t allow weapons that I used in war to be on America’s streets,” Vance said. “Well, I wonder. Tim Walz, when were you ever in war?”

“What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor garbage,” Vance continued. “Do not pretend to be something that you’re not,” Vance said.

We know that Walz is not a combat veteran, but that doesn’t mean we know who he is. Who is Tim Walz?

Socialist or Theocrat Sympathizer?

Kamala’s decision to choose Walz as a running mate is not surprising. Birds of a feather flock together but socialists are more like bees in a hive. Kamala has always dreamed of being Queen Bee, and Walz, with his smarmy sycophantic ways, is a willing drone. Too bad they’re both sterile. So goes the progressive hive.

Find out who Kamala is and you’ll know Walz. Good luck.

In a recent “White Dudes for Harris” Zoom call, Tim Walz said, “[O]ne person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.”

Walz either doesn’t know what the hell he is talking about or he’s trying to mislead the public into believing that socialism is somehow a benign economic system. Care to guess which?

And then there’s Walz the pro-immigrant radical Muslim advocate. In 2018, Walz was at a campaign event hosted by Asad Zaman’s group, the Muslim American Society of Minnesota.

“I would like to, first of all, say thank you to imam,” Walz said. “I am a teacher, so when I see a master teacher, I know it. Over the time we’ve spent together, one of the things I’ve had the privilege of is seeing the things in life through the eye of a master teacher to try and get the understanding, listening today to the stories and what it means.”

He added, “I have pushed back through my whole career on the demonization of Islam, on the demonization of immigrants. In this space, Imam Zaman is right on this, there is Islamophobia, there is a hatred that is being stirred.”

Sounds benign enough, right? Just another good old lefty defending the oppressed. Don’t be fooled.

A 2015 Facebook post showed Zaman promoting a neo-Nazi propaganda film that praised Hitler. In 2016, Zaman posted a Hamas press release decrying the execution of a Bangladeshi Muslim politician after being found guilty of war crimes.

Zaman has expressed support for the Palestinians after the Hamas attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. He posted a statement from the Muslim American Society of Minnesota condemning Israel's war in Gaza.

That’s not all, though it should be enough. Zaman delivered an invocation to Walz’s State of the State address last year and the governor has given over $100,000 to Zaman’s Muslim nonprofit.

Walz appeared publicly with Mr. Zaman in 2018, 2019, and 2023.

Who’s the master teacher of hatred, Walz or Zaman? Who’s the master teacher of lying? It’s difficult to tell one totalitarian drone from another.

Walz the War Hero. Walz the Socialist. Walz the Champion of Islam. Who is the real Tim Walz? Does he know who he is or does he just take orders from higher-ups who hate Western civilization as much as him?

Only the Shadow knows.