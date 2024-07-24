Trump announced his choice for the next Vice President of the United States: JD Vance, a senator from Ohio. Haven’t heard of him? Not surprising; he was elected to the Senate in 2022 and is best known for writing a memoir titled Hillbilly Elegy.

Vance is one of a handful of politicians who lived in the real world before jumping into politics. His resume includes service in the U.S. Marines, during which he served in the Iraq War. He later graduated from Yale Law School.

Hillbilly Elegy highlights his understanding of the struggles that impoverished Americans face because he’s been there. His memoir pulls no punches about his experiences growing up in the Appalachian region, which has long been one of the nation's poorest regions.