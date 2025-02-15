One of the outcomes of Trump Derangement Syndrome is a homicidal need to do away with The Donald.

It’s not a made-up psychological condition dreamt up by deranged QAnon propagandists in underground bunkers. It’s a real thing.

Thomas Matthew Crook was the 20-year-old who tried to assassinate Trump at a rally in Butler, PA.

Crooks was killed by Secret Service snipers, but not before he got off the shoot that missed Trump’s brain by millimeters.

In the weeks after the attempted assassination of the former and soon-to-be second-term president, the FBI searched Crooks’ phone, interviewed almost 100 people, and rifled through his house and car.

They found nothing.

More than a month after the failed assassination, Crooks’ was still an enigma. He still is.

A Mitchell Research and Communications poll showed that “63% of Michigan voters believe Thomas Matthew Crooks did not act alone when he shot at Trump in June.”

The poll showed that 9% believed Crooks was working with the “Deep State.” Three percent thought he was working with the Secret Service, 2% with a foreign nation, and 1% with the CIA.

Almost half said they weren’t sure who Crooks was working with, but they were sure he didn’t work alone.

They might be right.

Times Now has reported that a whistleblower filed a criminal complaint accusing Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro of conspiring to assassinate Donald Trump in July 2024.

The whistleblower also alleges ex-FBI Director Christopher Wray and the Biden Administration were involved in the plot.

The criminal complaint is reported to have been filed on Feb. 7 by a former Pennsylvania State Police employee and federal whistleblower named Hadassah Feinberg.

Pennsylvania “allows a private citizen to commence a criminal charge by swearing PC to an attorney for the Commonwealth. While not a charge by the DA, it is a ‘charge’ as a commencement, and the state now decides if they agree or not.”

Times Now was unable to verify the authenticity of the claims before publishing their report.

According to one report:

There is currently no verified legal record of any charges or official investigations involving Shapiro in connection with an assassination attempt on Trump. The Butler County District Attorney’s letter acknowledges the receipt of a private criminal complaint but does not confirm any legal action.

Was a Democrat Governor who hopes to be president one day risk it all by colluding with the Biden administration in a scheme to off Trump? Will we ever know the truth?

It sounds crazy until you realize the Left was fully aware that Trump would bring a wrecking ball to their Globalist one-party rule delusions.

They’re desperate. Desperate people do crazy things.

Who Else Might Want Trump Dead?

Trump’s got more than Gov. Josh Shapiro and the defunct Biden administration to worry about. On the other hand, he seems to have God on his side.