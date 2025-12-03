We Need Voter ID to STOP Democrats From Cheating

Donald Trump is America’s most divisive political figure, bar none. A lightning rod in the flesh, Trump isn’t afraid to take a controversial stance.

One of those stances is requiring valid identification to cast a vote.

As time progresses, Trump’s once-divisive take on voter ID is becoming a popular opinion.

Americas are Moving Toward Trump

It wasn’t long ago when the left through a tantrum after Trump demanded voter ID at the polls.

Many of those emotional leftists are now beginning to understand the argument for voter ID is rooted in logic and reason.

The tide is quickly shifting toward Trump.

Why?

Because he is a populist to the core. In this sense, Trump is utilitarian in that he wants what is best for the greater good of America.

“All we want is voter ID. You go to a grocery store, you have to give ID. You go to a gas station, you give ID. But for voting they want no voter ID. It’s only for one reason: because they cheat.” – President Trump

Anyone who has worked at a gas station or grocery store will validate Trump’s claim.

Those merchants require valid identification for a wide variety of purchases including cigarettes, alcohol, and lottery tickets.

You even need identification to pick up prescription medication at supermarkets and drug stores.

Americans must also prove citizenship to obtain public benefits.

The logic in doing so?

Ensuring only those who have paid into our tax system or will do so in the future benefit from those tax dollars.

The same logic applies to presenting identification to vote. Only those who are legal residents of the United States should cast a vote in an election, be it a local one, a state election, or the presidential election.

The Left Wants to Steal Elections

The left’s view of reality is twisted to the point that they insist it is logical for those within the country’s borders to be eligible voters.

The Democrats’ argument?

The mere presence of someone on American soil gives them a vested interest in the nation’s collective outcome.

Using that logic, anyone visiting Europe or the Middle East should be an eligible voter in those distant lands simply because of temporary geographic positioning.

That’s an insane argument only a leftist idealist is capable of dreaming up.

The Democrats are ignoring the fact that illegal immigrants do not have a stake in the nation’s future. Many of them will steal, take handouts, and send their money back home after working under the table.

In what way does that benefit America?

It doesn’t. Rather, it benefits the political left as it tilts elections in their favor.

“We should pass voter ID. We should pass no mail-in voting. We should pass all the things that we want to pass to make our election secure and safe. Because California is a disaster. Many of the states are disasters, but can you imagine when they vote almost unanimously against voter ID?” – President Trump

A Transition to Legitimacy

Ideally, Americans will only be allowed to cast a vote if they vote in-person after presenting valid identification. That means eliminating mail-in voting.

Why?

Because there’s no trust in mail-in ballots. Mailed ballots could be lost, delayed, sabotaged, or forged.

Some even argue it makes more sense for Americans to pick up their United States Postal Service mail at post office locations.

The thought process?

To guarantee mail is opened by those it is addressed to. In such a setup, one would be required to present photo identification to pick up mail.

The recurring theme?

Legitimacy, validation, proof, honesty, and fairness. These are the values integral to a strong nation and a thriving democracy.

Let Donald Trump lead the way and we’ll reclaim our status as the City on the Hill that all nations aspire to.

The process of re-legitimizing the United States begins with free and fair elections.

Trustworthy election outcomes are only possible if those legally eligible to vote are allowed to choose the future leaders of America.

