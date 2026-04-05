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Donald J. Trump showed america the answer — and he made it loud and clear. In the last few hours, united states forces have completed one of the most dramatic search-and-rescue operations in recent memory. A high-ranking colonel was shot down far behind enemy lines in the mountainous terrain of iran; today he is safe. No Americans died during the rescue. No Americans were injured.

Pure unadulterated american domination.

It was not chance. It was leadership.

American forces conducted Two separate rescues of Two different pilots. one pilot remained silent while the other was extracted. Iranian forces hunted our pilot down. Hour-by-hour, they closed in on him. However, american airpower owned the skies. Dozens of aircraft, armed with some of the deadliest weapons available to mankind, successfully executed the extractions. The military tracked the pilot’s location continuously. The commander-in-chief ordered the extraction. And the greatest warriors on earth brought him home safely.

WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN BEHIND.

We will not abandon any American warfighter in combat.