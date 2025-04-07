History shows large groups of unemployed, underemployed, and sexless men eventually wreak havoc. Deny enough men their purpose and they’ll burn society to the ground.

Thomas Crooks, the young adult who attempted to shoot Donald Trump, is one of those angry men feared by historians.

The twist is that Trump’s attempted assassin might not have acted alone.

Did Crooks Have Help?

New evidence has emerged that Crooks might have acted in unison with other angry young men. It appears resentment toward elites has reached a tipping point.

A private investigator studying Trump’s assassination attempt has found evidence that Crooks had help. If the investigator is telling the truth, Crooks acted as a part of a criminal network.

“We don’t think he acted alone. This took a lot of coordination. In my view, Crooks was handled by more than one individual and he was used for this [assassination attempt]. And I wouldn’t preclude the possibility that there were people at the rally itself helping him.” - Hagmann