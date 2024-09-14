Members of our government and tech companies went on a relentless spree to remove free speech from American citizens in the 2020s. These entities have operated under the guise of preventing hate speech and misinformation, and have spent years trampling on the First Amendment.



Unfortunately, there are still many politicians who want to double down and continue to remove free speech. The First Amendment protects all forms of free speech, including hate speech, and any politician who says otherwise is an enemy of the people.

You heard that right. Walz and Kamala are enemies of the people.