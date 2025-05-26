Nowadays, it seems like everything is fake.

From faux meat to AI girlfriends and simulated gaming realities, artificiality is en vogue.

The fakeness has extended all the way to American elections. Dead people and those who never existed are somehow voting in elections. Illegal aliens are also voting.

Some American citizens are voting two, three, and even four times. Vote harvesting is salt in the open wound that makes electoral corruption sting all the more.

Vote harvesting is an artful way of saying money was paid for collecting and submitting absentee ballots.

Trump is Pushing for Fair Elections

Wouldn’t it be nice if the entire country had same-day paper ballot elections? Wouldn’t it also be nice if voters were required to prove citizenship before casting a ballot?

That’s President Trump’s plan.