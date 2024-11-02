There’s a reason why Donald Trump and Elon Musk are spending most of their time in Pennsylvania. The small northeastern state is a key battleground in the upcoming election. Whichever party wins Pennsylvania stands a good chance of entering the White House.

Pennsylvania is the worst possible state for voter fraud to occur. Unfortunately, a sizable voter registration fraud scheme is occurring in Lancaster County, PA.

The Juicy Details of Pennsylvania Voter Registration Fraud

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams broke the voter registration fraud news with three county commissioners at her side. Fraudsters filled out fake voter registration applications. Those applications were flagged and forwarded to the county’s Chief Clerk of Elections.

The 2,500 fraudulent voter registration applications uncovered in Lancaster County might have been enough to tip the swing state toward the left. Miscreants used the same exact handwriting to fill out voter registration applications. All of the applications were submitted on the same day. Moreover, those applications had unknown signatures.

In total, exactly 60% of the questionable applications put under the magnifying glass turned out to be phony.

Will Fraudsters Tilt the Election Toward Harris?

Get 45% off for 1 year